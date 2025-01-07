Pipeline Construction Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030 | End User Oil Gas Chemical Wastewater Energy

For a deeper understanding of market trends and investment opportunities, companies can access the full report or schedule a consultation with industry experts.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global pipeline construction market was valued at $45.7 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $73.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market’s evolving dynamics, key segments, investment trends, regional performance, and competitive landscape.Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16396 Key Drivers of Market GrowthSeveral factors are fueling the expansion of the pipeline construction market. The rising demand for energy across various industries has significantly boosted pipeline infrastructure investments. Additionally, offshore exploration activities and increased government funding in oil and gas refinery projects have played a crucial role in driving market growth. Another contributing factor is the global population increase, which has led to heightened demand for essential daily-use products such as water, milk, and petroleum derivatives like diesel, gasoline, and kerosene. This trend is expected to create promising opportunities for the pipeline construction industry throughout the forecast period.Impact of COVID-19 on the MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global pipeline construction market. Strict government-imposed lockdowns forced many companies to temporarily halt operations, directly affecting revenue streams. Supply chain disruptions, shortages of raw materials, and reduced availability of skilled labor further hindered production processes during the lockdown phase. Despite these setbacks, the market is gradually recovering, with increasing investments and resumption of large-scale projects post-pandemic.Purchase Enquiry https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16396 Segment AnalysisThe report offers detailed segmentation of the pipeline construction market based on pipe type, application, end user, and region.By Pipe Type:In 2021, the metallic segment accounted for the highest share, capturing over four-fifths of the total market. It is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, the non-metallic segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The growing preference for non-metallic pipes can be attributed to their cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, and superior resistance to corrosion.By Application:The gas pipeline segment led the market in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the overall share. This segment is also predicted to record the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, driven by increased natural gas demand and the expansion of gas pipeline networks in emerging economies. The report emphasizes that the gas pipeline sector will remain a key revenue generator, driven by rising energy consumption and the transition to cleaner fuel alternatives.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, contributing over 40% of the total revenue. This region is anticipated to maintain its lead through 2031, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and growing energy needs in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Other key regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Update On Demand: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16396 Competitive LandscapeThe report identifies and profiles the leading players in the global pipeline construction market. Major companies analyzed in the study include Metal Forge India, Prosaic Steel and Alloys, Forterra Inc., Cogbill Construction LLC, CCI Leidingsystemen B.V., Yena Engineering B.V., Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Seonghwa Industrial Co. Ltd, and Sung Il Sim Co. Ltd. These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers, and technological advancements to enhance their market position and cater to growing global demand.The global pipeline construction market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing energy demand, advancements in pipeline technologies, and rising government investments. With robust opportunities across key sectors such as oil, gas, and water distribution, the industry is set to witness substantial advancements in both metallic and non-metallic pipeline infrastructure. Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused temporary disruptions, the long-term outlook remains positive, with sustained growth expected in the coming years.

