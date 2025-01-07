Researcher from RIT Dubai sets out new framework for academic integrity in the era of AI

Associate Professor and Chair of Business and Management at RIT Dubai, Dr. Panagiotis Kokkalis's research is about measures to support ethical learning within higher education

Study proposes eight strategies to enhance ethical learning practices

As the technology exists in so many jobs across multiple industries, it is vital that we teach students to use GenAI in the right way, so that they can remain competitive in the employment market.” — Dr. Panagiotis Kokkalis, RIT Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An academic from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of Dubai is among a team of researchers that has proposed a new framework to promote academic integrity in the era of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). Associate Professor and Chair of Business and Management, Dr. Panagiotis Kokkalis, was one of ten scholars who contributed to the study, which outlines eight strategic measures to support ethical learning within higher education.Recognizing the revolutionary potential of tools like ChatGPT, the international research collaboration set out to explore the challenges and opportunities for GenAI in an educational setting, and how academic integrity could be safeguarded through strategic practices. The resulting paper entitled ‘Enhancing academic integrity among students in GenAI Era: A holistic framework’ was published in The International Journal of Management Education.Explaining the background and the principles of the new framework, Dr. Kokkalis said, “We began discussions in 2022 when we recognized that GenAI poses a natural threat to academic integrity, and it is important for higher education institutions to tackle this directly. Among the eight strategies we propose, three focus on students, namely, collaborative learning, enhancing critical thinking skills, and developing AI literacy; two focus on educators, namely, innovative pedagogical and assessment approaches, and educator development programs; and three focus on institutions, namely, investing in technological infrastructure, developing comprehensive GenAI policies and fostering a culture of academic integrity.”Dr. Kokkalis continued, “These measures translate into different approaches to teaching and assessment that move away from traditional essay-writing towards more experiential and collaborative learning. Students will take part in project-based simulations where they develop solutions to real workplace challenges, preparing them for future jobs. We are also implementing adaptive learning platforms that tailor instruction to individual student needs, providing a deeper and more bespoke educational experience. At an institutional level, the focus is on creating a culture of ethical learning, backed up by the right policies and infrastructure.”As well as tackling the threats that GenAI pose to academic integrity, the framework also recognizes the importance of developing the skills to harness AI in an ethical manner. Dr. Kokkalis added, “As the technology exists in so many jobs across multiple industries, it is vital that we teach students how to use GenAI in the right way, so that they can remain competitive in the employment market. Developing these skills among the next generation will be critical to the nation’s vision to establish the UAE as a world leader in the AI sector by 2031.”While the research acknowledges that institutions may face financial, strategic, operational, or cultural challenges in building the framework, the early implementation of measures at RIT Dubai shows positive results. Dr. Kokkalis concluded, “We have seen the impact of these strategies in improving academic integrity across the institution and building a shared culture of ethical learning.”

