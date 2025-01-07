Deputy Ministers Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo lead crime prevention imbizo, 7 and 8 Jan

The Police Ministry led by the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo will lead a crime prevention imbizo in communities affected by high crime levels.

The purpose of these community engagements is to find lasting solutions to communities affected by gun and gang violence.

The community engagements will proceed as follows;

Date: Tuesday, 07 January 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Avondale Primary School, 1 Hercules Street, Atlantis

Date: Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Sophumelela Secondary School, c/o Oliver Tambo and Jakes Gerwel Drive, Samora Machel

Enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

Colonel Andrè Traut

Cell: 083 300 1752

