Water and Sanitation on decline of dam water levels in Eastern Cape

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) urges all residents and businesses to prioritise water conservation as the Eastern Cape Province experiences a slight decline in water levels.

The latest report shows that the province’s overall water storage capacity has dropped from 82.6% last week to 82.1% this week. While many water supply systems remain stable, the ongoing decline in dam levels highlights the critical need for responsible water use, especially as higher temperatures and limited rainfall persist.

Algoa Water Supply System with dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has decreased from 83.3% to 82.3% this week. Kouga Dam is at 96.2%, down from 98.0%. Loerie Dam is at 98.7% from last week’s 99.6% and Impofu Dam is at 58.5%, down from 58.6% in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Amathole Water Supply System with dams covering areas of Amathole District Municipality decreased from 102.0% last week to 98.5% this week. Rooikrantz Dam is up from 98.4% to 100.2% while Nahoon Dam dropped to 93.3% from 94.2% and Bridle Drift Dam has declined to 97.5% from last week’s 106.2%.

The Klipplaat Water Supply System which consists of dams that are supplying water to Chris Hani District communities has dropped from 92.1% last week to 91.7% this week.

Xonxa Dam is near full capacity at 99.9%, up from 99.6%. Tsojana Dam remains steady at 99.7% and Waterdown Dam dropped to 98.1% from 98.5%.

While most dams remain in a stable position, the slight but consistent drops in water levels reflect the urgent need for all water users to take proactive steps to save water. Every drop counts in mitigating the effects of scarce rainfall and rising temperatures. The Department emphasises that saving water is not just a responsibility but a necessity.

Practical Tips to Save Water:

• Fix leaking taps and pipes immediately.

• Use water-efficient appliances and methods.

• Limit non-essential water use, such as watering gardens during peak sunlight hours.

• Collect rainwater where possible for outdoor use.

• Spread awareness about water conservation among family and community members.

For more information:

Head of Communication

Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

Email: MathebulaM4@dws.gov.za

#GovZAupdates

