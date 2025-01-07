Submit Release
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi inspects North West flooded hospitals, 7 Jan

In response to reports of the flooding of three hospitals in the North West Province, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will tomorrow visit General De La Rey Hospital in Lichtenburg, Ditsobotla Municipality, to see for himself the state of the situation. This hospital is apparently the most affected thus necessitating the presence of the Minister. What is most worrisome to the Minister is the report that some of the patients have already been transferred to other hospitals.

The Minister will be accompanied by the provincial MEC for Health, Sello Lehari and a technical team from national head office, including engineers, to assess the damage and develop an intervention plan.

PS. Motsoaledi had to hurriedly abandon the ANC NEC meeting in Cape town to attend to this emergency

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date:    Tuesday, 07 January 2025
Time:    12h00
Venue:    General De La Rey Hospital in Lichtenburg, Ditsobotla Municipality

