Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza monitor government intervention in Langa following fire, 8 Jan

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane and Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza are scheduled to monitor government intervention in Langa following a fire blaze that affected nearly 1 000 people.

The Department of Human Settlements will handover building materials to families affected by the fire disasters and Home Affairs will bring mobile offices to Langa to help the survivors apply for enabling documents such as birth certificates and IDs that were burnt, free of charge. The Minister and Deputy Minister will oversee this significant government intervention.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Time: 12:00

Venue: Zone 25 Hall, Langa Housing Office Leretori Road

For media enquiries:

Human Settlements;

Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 078 237 3900 and

Home Affairs;

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

#GovZAupdates

