Could microbes, locked in Arctic ice for millennia, unleash a wave of deadly diseases?

In the unusually hot summer of 2016, a bacterium that causes anthrax killed more than 2,500 reindeer in Siberia’s remote Yamal Peninsula, according to one study.

Normally locked deep in a layer of permanently frozen land, or permafrost, the once-dormant pathogen eventually spread to humans, claiming the life of a 12-year-old boy and causing dozens of others to fall ill.

Some researchers believe the outbreak is a sign of things to come. As climate change rapidly warms the Artic, scientists say it could unleash a wave of potentially deadly microbes that for centuries have been trapped in ice.

That threat is being highlighted in Navigating New Horizons, a report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Science Council that explores emerging challenges to planetary health and human wellbeing.

“The fact that these microbes are present in the permafrost means it’s hard to say how widespread, or dangerous, this problem could be,” says Andrea Hinwood, UNEP’s Chief Scientist. “But there are reasons to be concerned.”

The Arctic, which spans 14 million square kilometres across eight countries, is covered by a layer of thick permafrost, a frozen mixture of soil, rocks, ice and organic material. However, the Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the globe, with thawing permafrost potentially setting free ancient bacteria and viruses, experts say. According to a study in the journal Environmental Sustainability, an estimated four sextillion microbes – that’s a four with 21 zeros – are released annually due to thawing permafrost.