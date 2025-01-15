Global Viscosupplementation Market Set to Reach $11.31 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 9.20% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on an impressive growth trajectory, with its valuation rising from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓.𝟏𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 to a projected 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟏.𝟑𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑 expanding at a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟐𝟎% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
Viscosupplementation, a minimally invasive treatment primarily used for osteoarthritis management, is gaining traction due to increasing prevalence of joint-related disorders, aging populations, and growing awareness about effective pain management solutions. The treatment, which involves injecting hyaluronic acid-based substances into the joint to enhance mobility and reduce discomfort, continues to be a preferred choice for patients seeking non-surgical interventions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐧𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
The proliferation of knee degeneration worldwide has reached critical levels, with clinics in the United States logging over 560,000 new osteoarthritis consultations in the first half of 2023 alone. Concurrently, orthopedic specialists in Canada viscosupplementation market report performing upwards of 140,000 viscosupplement injections to manage recurring knee discomfort among older adults this year. In Asia, particularly China and India, a combined total of 2.6 million individuals have sought diagnosis for chronic cartilage wear, prompting medical practitioners to opt for minimally invasive interventions. This pronounced upsurge in patients diagnosed with degenerative joint conditions has also boosted demand for targeted therapy solutions, as more than 45,000 sports enthusiasts in Australia opted for hyaluronic acid injections to postpone surgical intervention on their knees. Further accelerating this shift is the rising cost of joint replacement procedures, which average over US$ 42,000 in select private hospitals across Europe.
Amid this surge in cases, non-surgical approaches are gaining approval from both patients and healthcare providers in the viscosupplementation market who seek alternatives to lengthy post-operative rehabilitation periods. According to a recent survey among 500 orthopedic clinics worldwide, roughly 80% indicated greater reliance on viscosupplementation in 2023 compared to previous years, though the majority still combine injections with physiotherapy. In South Korea, more than 65 specialized clinics documented a collective 9,000 repeat visits for follow-up hyaluronic treatments after initial success in pain relief. Meanwhile, innovative single-shot viscosupplement have made strides in Swiss hospitals, where 15,000 units were earmarked for trial on patients with progressive cartilage deterioration. Such heightened global collaboration signals a long-lasting uptick in non-surgical interventions, aligning with both patient preference and the practical necessity to reduce strain on operating theaters. Ultimately, these developments push the market to evolve, making viscosupplementation a frontline option for controlling knee degeneration.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• Sanofi
• ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
• SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION
• Zimmer Biomet
• SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
• LG Chem
• LIFECORE
• Ferring B.V.
• Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Single Injection
• Three Injection
• Five Injection
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Hospitals
• Orthopedic Clinics/ASCs
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• United States
• Canada
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Colombia
• Rest of Rest of America
