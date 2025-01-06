From Hans Henri P. Kluge, World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe
AZERBAIJAN, January 6 - 06 January 2025, 16:38
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life due to the plane crash on 25 December. I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Your Excellency, and to the bereaved countrymen and families who have lost loved ones.
Please accept my deepest condolences for this most grievous loss of life. My thoughts are with the Azerbaijani people. I pray that the survivors make a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.
I mourn alongside you and the citizens of Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Hans Henri P. Kluge
World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.