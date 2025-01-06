Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,881 in the last 365 days.

From Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

AZERBAIJAN, January 6 - 06 January 2025, 19:06

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the plane crash near Aktau, Republic of Kazakhstan, and I sincerely regret the loss of lives in this huge tragedy.

In these mournful moments for you, for the friendly Azerbaijani people, and for the families of the victims, allow me, on behalf of the citizens of my country and on my personal behalf, to express my deepest condolences.

Please, your Excellency, convey the expressions of my deepest condolences to the families of the tragic victims, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

 

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova

President of the Republic of North Macedonia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more