From Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the plane crash near Aktau, Republic of Kazakhstan, and I sincerely regret the loss of lives in this huge tragedy.

In these mournful moments for you, for the friendly Azerbaijani people, and for the families of the victims, allow me, on behalf of the citizens of my country and on my personal behalf, to express my deepest condolences.

Please, your Excellency, convey the expressions of my deepest condolences to the families of the tragic victims, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova

President of the Republic of North Macedonia