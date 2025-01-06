President Lai receives credentials from new Guatemala Ambassador Luis Raúl Estévez López

TAIWAN, January 6 - Details 2024-12-19 President Lai meets Brookings Institution delegation On the morning of December 19, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Brookings Institution. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan is situated at a crucial point in the first island chain, standing on the frontline of a network of island democracies, and will continue to implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to ensure Taiwan’s security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The president said that moving ahead through a complex global landscape, Taiwan looks forward to cooperating with the United States and other democracies, serving as a force for good, and promoting global democracy and prosperity. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I would first like to wish Brookings Institution President Cecilia Rouse, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time, a very happy birthday. Thank you for leading a delegation to Taiwan, especially on such a special day, and I hope this visit is a great success. I would also like to welcome back Vice President Suzanne Maloney, who visited Taiwan in August, and thank John L. Thornton China Center Director Ryan Hass for his longstanding support for Taiwan. The Brookings Institution is a prominent think tank, and the research it contributes is not only greatly utilized in the US government, but also deeply impacts the international political and economic landscape. We hope that President Rouse’s visit will help Taiwan continue to enjoy support from your institution. Global strategy has become increasingly complex in recent years. Authoritarian regimes such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran continue to converge. And their coordinated actions in various regions have grown more aggressive, showing that expanding authoritarianism poses challenges shared by the entire world. Therefore, we must stand together. China continues to increase its pressure on Taiwan through military activities in an attempt to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We wholeheartedly thank the US and other democracies for showing support for democratic Taiwan and for publicly expressing concern over China’s actions, which disrupt peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is situated at a crucial point in the first island chain, standing on the frontline of a network of island democracies. We will continue to implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to ensure Taiwan’s security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. We will continue to strengthen our national defense, whether it is through boosting our self-sufficiency in national defense or through external military procurement. We will also continue to strengthen our economic resilience and stand together with the democratic community to demonstrate the strength of deterrence, prevent war, and achieve peace through strength. On the condition of parity and dignity, Taiwan is also willing to conduct exchanges and cooperate with China to promote peaceful development. Last week, the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade officially came into effect, marking a significant milestone in bilateral trade and economic relations. And the fruitful outcomes that Taiwan and the US are creating are not only limited to this domain, but also extend to such areas as security, education, and culture. Moving ahead through a complex global landscape, we look forward to cooperating with the US and other democracies, serving as a force for good, and promoting global democracy and prosperity. President Rouse then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for sharing his insights with the delegation, and for the birthday wishes. She indicated that she is visiting Taiwan and Japan as part of her first major overseas trip as president of the Brookings Institution, and that this decision reflects Taiwan’s important role as a central actor in the global economy, a close partner of the US, and a key factor in the preservation of peace and stability in Asia. President Rouse said that this visit comes at a time of transition in the US, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office on January 20. While America’s political leadership changes every four years, she said, the shared interests and values that bind our two peoples together endure. The president said that through their meeting with President Lai and other leaders in Taiwan, the delegation looks forward to better understanding perspectives from Taiwan on strengthening US-Taiwan relations and supporting Taiwan’s peace and prosperity. These insights, she said, will strengthen their research in keeping with the Brookings Institution’s longstanding tradition of nonpartisanship and independence. To close, President Rouse thanked President Lai once again for welcoming the delegation.

Details 2024-12-19 President Lai meets parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Michał Kamiński of Poland On the morning of December 10, President Lai Ching-te met with a parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Michał Kamiński of the Republic of Poland. In remarks, President Lai thanked the Parliament of Poland for its strong and longstanding support for Taiwan regardless of party affiliation. He also stated that Taiwan, as a responsible member of the international community, is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, and will continue to deepen the partnership with Poland to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy. In the future, he stated, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation in many areas and create new milestones in Taiwan-Poland relations. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, I want to offer a warm welcome to Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński and his delegation. This is the first time the Parliament of Poland has organized a delegation to visit Taiwan since the election in mid-October last year. The delegation includes six members of various parties from the Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group, which is a significant factor in promoting the development of Taiwan-Poland relations. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to thank you all for supporting Taiwan through action. This is Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński’s third visit to Taiwan. He has not only long paid close attention to cross-strait issues, but has also shown an admirable opposition to authoritarianism and strong support for democratic Taiwan. With Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński’s support, for example, in July of 2022 the Polish Senate’s Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee and its Social Policy and Health Committee passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization. Last year and this year, with the help of Chair Krzysztof Truskolaski, the Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group issued a joint statement supporting Taiwan’s international participation. I want to express sincere gratitude to the Parliament of Poland for its strong and longstanding support for Taiwan regardless of party affiliation, and for letting the international community see Taiwan’s ability and determination to actively contribute to the world. Today is Human Rights Day. In the past, Taiwan and Poland have both fought against authoritarianism and pursued democracy and freedom. We are now also facing the challenge of expanding authoritarianism. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, and we will continue to deepen our partnership with Poland to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy. In March of this year, Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao visited Poland in the capacity of vice president-elect. I want to thank Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński and many of our distinguished guests here today for attending a luncheon with the vice president and enhancing Taiwan-Poland bilateral exchanges. Last month, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) led nearly 30 representatives from Taiwan vendors to Poland to participate in the Polish-Taiwanese Economic Cooperation Forum and also announced that bilateral business exchanges between Taiwan and Poland will be strengthened through codeshare flights. In the future, Taiwan and Poland will continue to deepen cooperation in many areas and create new milestones in bilateral relations. Once again, I welcome the delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński to Taiwan. I wish all of our distinguished guests a smooth and successful trip. Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his time. He pointed out that the Polish language has a beautiful term, “solidarność” (solidarity), which is also a gift that Poland has given to the world. He noted that the delegation for this trip represents the members of the parliament chosen through free and democratic elections and the people of Poland. He emphasized that the solidarity of representatives who are chosen just as they are in Taiwan is not only the most important similarity between Poland and Taiwan, but also reflects the friendship and values that we share. The ultimate goal is to maintain global stability and peace, he said, and in other words, Poland and Taiwan share a common desire for core values based on peace and order. Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński said that it is precisely because Poland and Taiwan share universal values of freedom, democracy, and peace that, in addition to political cooperation, the two sides also cooperate in other areas. Taiwan-Poland economic, trade, and cultural cooperation have also grown increasingly close, he added. Poland welcomes investment from Taiwan, he said, and he believes that ties will be even closer in the future. Through codeshare flights, he pointed out, flight services will be provided between Taiwan and Poland, which is also an important milestone in Taiwan-Poland relations. Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński said that Taiwan and Poland are geographically far apart and the delegation has traveled a long way to Taiwan, so they were deeply touched by the warm reception they received here, for which they would like to once again express their sincere gratitude. The visiting delegation also included Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group Deputy Chair Beata Małecka-Libera and group members Andrzej Gawron, Konrad Frysztak, Krzysztof Lipiec, and Łukasz Osmalak of the Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament). The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Polish Office in Taipei Director Cyryl Kozaczewki.

Details 2024-12-19 President Lai meets delegation led by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt On the morning of December 9, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. In remarks, President Lai thanked Governor Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature for their high regard for Taiwan and support for its international participation. The president stated that deepening Taiwan-United States relations is not only about meeting one another’s needs in terms of economics, trade, investment, or industrial supply chain cooperation; it is also about jointly upholding the values of freedom and democracy. Looking ahead, he said, we hope to further enhance exchanges in such fields as energy, trade, and bilateral investment, emphasizing that together, we can open up excellent prospects and work hand in hand to promote democracy, peace, and prosperity. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I warmly welcome Governor Stitt, who has chosen Taiwan as the first stop on his maiden trip to Asia. I also hope that this visit will drive even closer cooperation in Taiwan and Oklahoma’s economic and trade partnership. Last week, I visited diplomatic allies the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau and made transit stops in Hawaii and Guam. I am very grateful to the US government for the assistance it lent. It is a great delight to be able to welcome good friends from the United States to the Presidential Office so soon after returning home. Taiwan and Oklahoma signed a sister-state agreement in 1980, nearly 45 years ago. In May this year, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a resolution recognizing the friendly ties between Oklahoma and Taiwan, celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, and supporting Taiwan’s international participation. I want to thank Governor Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature for their high regard and support for Taiwan. Thanks to Governor Stitt’s backing, Taiwan and Oklahoma enjoy close cooperation across a range of fields. Last year, for example, Taiwan and the Oklahoma State Department of Education renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on education cooperation. This September, an Oklahoman delegation visited Taiwan to strengthen cooperation in the drone industry. During this trip, Governor Stitt will sign an agreement on economic, energy, and trade cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Affairs. These examples demonstrate that, although we are some 12,000 kilometers apart, friendship and exchanges between Taiwan and Oklahoma cannot be restrained by distance. I would also like to declare our admiration for Governor Stitt’s firm position on resisting expanding authoritarianism. I believe all of our distinguished guests would agree that deepening Taiwan-US relations is not only about meeting one another’s needs in terms of economic, trade, investment, or industrial supply chain cooperation; it is also about jointly upholding the values of freedom and democracy. Looking ahead, we hope to further enhance exchanges in such fields as energy, trade, and bilateral investment. Together, we can open up excellent prospects and work hand in hand to promote democracy, peace, and prosperity. In closing, I want to thank Governor Stitt and our distinguished guests for their visit. Oklahoma is a place of great beauty, with its abundance of natural scenery and human culture. I also invite you all to visit Taiwan again in the future and see some of our other cities. You can always be sure of a very warm reception. In the meantime, I wish you all a fruitful trip. Governor Stitt then delivered remarks, thanking President Lai for the honor to be here with him and for the warm welcome. He noted that he is pleased to be here to strengthen the bonds between Oklahoma and Taiwan, emphasizing that he cannot wait to go back and tell Oklahomans about coming to Taiwan. He said that Taiwan is an economic success story, pointing out that its high-tech economy, research and development, and electronics and metal manufacturing sectors are well known, not only to Oklahoma but well respected all around the world. Governor Stitt said that Taiwan is one of Oklahoma’s biggest trading partners, which has been beneficial for both of us. Oklahoma and Taiwan share a sister-state relationship established in 1980, he said, and that relationship has resulted in numerous mutually beneficial exchanges among government, businesses, and culture. In April this year, he remarked, he was delighted to host Taiwan representatives to the US and a delegation of industry representatives to Oklahoma to discuss collaboration in the aerospace sector. Governor Stitt also remarked that in October this year a delegation of drone and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) companies from Oklahoma visited Taiwan to explore ways to partner with Taiwanese companies. He stated that an MOU was signed by several companies, and that Oklahoma and Taiwan are now cooperating to strengthen supply chains. He noted that the aerospace sector in Oklahoma, which they are so proud of, is also a tech innovation hub specializing in autonomous technologies, which he believes is very important to Taiwan. The governor said that they look forward to finding further ways to collaborate with Taiwan in the autonomous UAS technologies sector. Today, he stated, he is honored to sign this MOU between Taiwan and the state of Oklahoma to further strengthen our cooperation around aerospace, drones and UAS, energy, and the critical mineral supply chain. He said that they look forward to working together to increase trade and investment opportunities and bring prosperity to the people of Taiwan and Oklahoma. The delegation also included Senior Advisor and Director of the Washington, D.C. Office for the Governor of Oklahoma Christina Lepore.

Details 2024-12-19 President Lai issues remarks after returning from state visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau On the evening of December 6, President Lai Ching-te returned to Taiwan after the conclusion of his state visits to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau, and delivered remarks on his visit at Taoyuan International Airport. In remarks, President Lai reported on the achievements of the trip, which included deepening of friendships with diplomatic allies, the launch of a new era of values-based diplomacy, and the consolidation of overseas support for Taiwan. The president emphasized that so long as we defend democracy, deepen democracy, and uphold the universal values of democracy as we engage with other countries around the world, we can certainly garner more support, not only defending Taiwan, but also maintaining regional peace and stability. In remarks, President Lai first told the people of Taiwan that everyone in the delegation, including the members of the traveling press corps, all returned home safely, and that the seven-day, six-night trip is now complete. He again thanked the government of the United States for providing assistance based on the principles of safety, dignity, comfort, and convenience, which helped the trip proceed smoothly and successfully. President Lai thanked national security and diplomatic staff for their careful advance arrangements and detailed communications, mentioning in particular the details of the visit worked out by front-line personnel from the overseas representative offices and thanking them for the hard work. He also thanked the China Airlines crew members for providing safe and comfortable services that enabled the delegation to rest well despite the packed schedule. The president then thanked the members of the traveling press corps for updating Taiwan on the trip’s latest news, working late into the night and sometimes going as long as 40 hours without sleeping, which was impressive. The president expressed hope that the press corps members’ employers would provide appropriate rewards and said he looked forward to traveling with the press corps again to visit Taiwan’s allies in the future. President Lai reported to the people of Taiwan on the achievements of the trip. The first, he said, is that we deepened friendships with diplomatic allies. The delegation received enthusiastic welcomes from the people of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau. President Lai thanked President Hilda C. Heine of the Marshall Islands, Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu, and President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of Palau for their warm hospitality and staunch support for Taiwan. He noted that Taiwan shares an Austronesian cultural heritage with those three countries, and that during the trip he strongly felt that it makes us all like family. Second, said the president, is that we have launched a new era of values-based diplomacy. During this trip, he said, he saw that cooperation between Taiwan and the three diplomatic allies had yielded tangible results in such areas as public health, food security, climate change, digital transformation, and maritime security. He expressed confidence that these results would further consolidate friendships with diplomatic allies. We are all aware, and international news organizations have published many reports, he said, that these diplomatic allies are bravely resisting the threats and enticements of authoritarian actors. These countries bravely and firmly support the universal values of democracy, which is an important reason why these three diplomatic allies stand unwaveringly with us. The president mentioned that during the trip his delegation and the governors and legislatures of Hawaii and Guam affirmed their shared commitment to democracy. He expressed his belief that democracy is Taiwan’s most precious asset, one that we have only through the lifelong devotion of a succession of democracy activists. Nationwide solidarity, he said, has made Taiwan a beacon for democracy in Asia. Moving forward, he added, we will continue to use the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights to further engage in diplomacy with the world’s democracies. He emphasized that in this way we can achieve mutually beneficial situations with prosperity and development for all sides while we jointly combat expanding authoritarianism. And third, the president said, is that we have consolidated overseas support for Taiwan. He thanked all the overseas community members, not only those living in the places he visited, but also those who traveled from other locations to where his delegation was visiting. Everyone gathered together and cheered for Taiwan, he said, and expressed their intent to contribute even more for Taiwan. As president, he said that he is moved by this support and that he is proud of the overseas community. President Lai then thanked the US, including the governor of Guam for inviting him and his delegation to breakfast, when the national anthems of Taiwan and the US were both played and sung at the governor’s house, clearly expressing strong support for Taiwan. Noting that the Guam Legislature had passed resolutions backing Taiwan for four consecutive years, the president said he was honored to receive a copy of the most recent one on behalf of the people of Taiwan. President Lai also thanked the governor of Hawaii for enthusiastically supporting his delegation. The Hawaiian State Legislature, he said, presented him a gift of the US flag and the Hawaii state flag, which he accepted on behalf of the people of Taiwan. This shows, he remarked, that not only do our diplomatic allies stand firmly with us, but that in our partner the US, Taiwan enjoys bipartisan support in Congress as well as strong support at the local level in such places as Hawaii and Guam. He emphasized that all of this shows that Taiwan has successfully consolidated overseas support for Taiwan. President Lai said that Taiwan will continue doing all it can, adding that “the virtuous never stand alone.” So long as we defend democracy, deepen democracy, and uphold the universal values of democracy as we engage with other countries around the world, we can certainly garner more support, not only defending Taiwan, he emphasized, but also maintaining regional peace and stability. In closing, the president thanked the national security team, led by National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and the Executive Yuan team, led by Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), for professionally attending to many domestic and international issues during his trip, ensuring the stability of our society and keeping the government running smoothly. Belizean Ambassador Candice Augusta Pitts, in her capacity as secretary-general of the diplomatic corps, Palauan Ambassador David Adams Orrukem, and Tuvaluan Charge d’Affaires a.i. Silafaga Lalua O’Brien were present at the airport to welcome the president upon his return.

Details 2024-12-19 President Lai hosts appreciation luncheon in Palau On the afternoon of December 6 local time (noon the same day Taipei time), while on a series of state visits to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau, President Lai Ching-te hosted an appreciation luncheon to thank the government and people of Palau for their assistance to the delegation and their steadfast support for Taiwan. The president stated that Taiwan and Palau share the values of democracy and freedom, and both witnessed the achievements of our bilateral cooperation during this visit. The president also said he looks forward to both countries continuing to expand our scope of cooperation to stimulate economic development, increase mutual prosperity, and jointly contribute even more to the international community. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: We have had a full and rewarding schedule over the last two days. I want to thank President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. and the various Palauan government agencies for their assistance in making everything run smoothly. To thank everyone, the Republic of China (Taiwan) is specially holding this presidential appreciation luncheon. Thank you all for your enthusiastic participation. My visit this time follows Palau’s presidential and congressional elections earlier this year. In addition to giving me the opportunity to congratulate President Whipps once again on his re-election, this trip has reinforced my conviction that democracy and freedom are important links that bind the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Palau together. Through Palau’s 30 years of independence, its people have overcome every challenge they have faced. I deeply admire how you have built a beautiful, sustainable country that is democratic, free, and respects traditional values. For Taiwan too, the path to democracy and freedom was strewn with thorns and full of hardship. Without our democratic forebearers making sacrifice upon sacrifice, the democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Taiwan of today would not exist. Taiwan and Palau share the values of democracy and freedom, and we treasure our mutual friendship. I would like to thank President Whipps and the government and National Congress of Palau for actively speaking up in support of Taiwan’s international participation over the years at various international venues. Despite steadily increasing geopolitical pressure, Palau has upheld democracy with wisdom and courage, and steadfastly supported Taiwan. We deeply admire and take great heart from this. I hope that we will continue to work side by side, so that Taiwan and Palau can jointly contribute even more to the international community. During this two-day visit, President Whipps and I have also witnessed the achievements of our bilateral cooperation. I anticipate that Taiwan and Palau will further expand our scope of cooperation and take advantage of opportunities arising from post-pandemic recovery. This includes promoting tourism, a priority for President Whipps, which will stimulate economic development and increase prosperity in both countries. Once again, I thank President Whipps and all our good friends in Palau for their support. I want to wish everyone good health and happiness, and may our bilateral relations reach new heights. I would also like to invite President Whipps and First Lady Valerie Whipps, the speakers from both houses and members of the National Congress, the queens of the north and south, and traditional leaders to visit Taiwan. In his remarks, President Whipps stated that earlier that day, he and President Lai attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inauguration of the One Stop Shop Building, which will consolidate several of Palau’s government departments. That building, he said, demonstrates a close bilateral relationship and reflects a shared commitment to improving the quality of life of the people and promoting efficient and sustainable development. He then thanked Taiwan for its support in many areas. President Whipps said that he and President Lai also witnessed the Taiwan offshore patrol vessel Yunlin conduct a joint drill, further enhancing bilateral cooperation in maritime security and border protection. President Whipps also said that living in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, it is of utmost importance that like-minded countries work together to promote freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights. Taiwan is a true friend, he said, and President Lai’s visit not only strengthens our bilateral partnership, but also creates a brighter future of continued progress, prosperity, and peace for each other. Also in attendance at the luncheon were First Lady Whipps, House of Delegates Speaker Sabino Anastacio, Senator Rukebai Inabo, members of the Senate and House of Delegates, traditional leaders, and heads of various ministries.