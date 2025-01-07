Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,874 in the last 365 days.

CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Julius Klein Conservation Camp

AZUSA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are
searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from Julius Klein Conservation
Camp in Azusa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. staff was notified camp participant Santiago Duran was
discovered missing from the camp. Staff immediately initiated an emergency count,
confirming Duran was not at the camp. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of
Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Duran and notification was
made to local law enforcement.

Duran, 35, was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white thermal top, and gray
sweatpants. He is 5’7” tall and weighs 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Duran was received from Tulare County on July 7, 2023, to serve 10 years for criminal
threats with enhancements of using a firearm. He was also charged with corporal injury,
second striker, possessing a firearm as a felon, second striker.

Anyone who sees Duran or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact any law
enforcement agency, or 9-1-1, or contact Special Agent Marlon Andrews at 818-402-
5073.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or
community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Jan. 6, 2025

Contact: OPEC Press Office OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Julius Klein Conservation Camp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more