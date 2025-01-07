CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Julius Klein Conservation Camp

AZUSA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are
searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from Julius Klein Conservation
Camp in Azusa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. staff was notified camp participant Santiago Duran was
discovered missing from the camp. Staff immediately initiated an emergency count,
confirming Duran was not at the camp. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of
Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Duran and notification was
made to local law enforcement.
Duran, 35, was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white thermal top, and gray
sweatpants. He is 5’7” tall and weighs 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Duran was received from Tulare County on July 7, 2023, to serve 10 years for criminal
threats with enhancements of using a firearm. He was also charged with corporal injury,
second striker, possessing a firearm as a felon, second striker.
Anyone who sees Duran or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact any law
enforcement agency, or 9-1-1, or contact Special Agent Marlon Andrews at 818-402-
5073.
Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or
community-based program without permission have been apprehended.
