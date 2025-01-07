Radiosurgery Systems Market Set to Achieve a Valuation of US$ 3.98 billion, Riding on a 6.7% CAGR by 2031

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alarming rise in the prevalence of cancer, technological advancement in the healthcare sector and rise in the expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure leads to the growth of the radiosurgery systems market The global radiosurgery systems market size was valued at $2.10 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.98 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.Request Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15210 Rise in number of chronic diseases such as cancer causes increase in applications of radiosurgery systems in treatment. For instance, according to National Cancer Institute, in 2020, estimated number of new cancer cases in U.S. are 1,806,590 and estimated number of deaths are 606,520. Moreover, according to world cancer research and international, in 2020 approximately 2,261,419 new breast cancer and 2,206,771 lung cancer cases diagnosed across the globe. As per the same source breast and lung cancers were the most common cancers worldwide, contributing 12.5% and 12.2% of the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020.Increase in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and rise in product launches as well as product approvals for radiosurgery systems drive the growth of the global radiosurgery systems market. Moreover, surge in adoption of key strategies such as collaboration, agreement, acquisition, and business expansion by the radiosurgery industry has been beneficial for the market.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14841 Radiosurgery Systems Market Report Highlights:By Type:Linear accelerator systemsProton beam therapyGamma Knife systemBy Condition:Brain TumorsSpine TumorsBy End User:HospitalsAcademic and Research instituteBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)North America garnered the major share in 2021-Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global radiosurgery systems market. Increase in the number of research activities, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and presence of key players drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 7.5% by 2031. Surge in expenditure by government organizations to develop the healthcare sector, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the geriatric population fuel the market growth.Purchase Inquire: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15210 Key players in the industry-Elekta AB (Innovator)AvocureBrain LABIntegra Life Sciences Holding CorpIon Beam Applications SAAccuray IncorporatedZAP surgical System Inc.MedtronicMevion Medical Systems, Inc.Nordion Inc.Reflexion MedicalSiemens (Varian Medical Systems)Atrium HealthSummit Cancer CentersViewRayXcision Medical SystemsVision RTAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.