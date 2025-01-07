Edcom2: 2025 national budget ramps up investment in early childhood education

PHILIPPINES, January 7 - Press Release

January 7, 2025 2025 national budget ramps up investment in early childhood education On December 30, 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the PhP 6.326 trillion General Appropriations Act, emphasizing significant national investment in Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD). This allocation strategically supports the dual objectives of enhancing ECCD programs by upgrading the skills of Child Development Workers (CDWs) and establishing more Child Development Centers (CDCs) in underserved areas. The budget earmarks PhP 80 million for TESDA scholarships, specifically aiding CDWs whose highest educational attainment are high school level or lower. This initiative, in collaboration with the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council, aims to develop effective program implementation guidelines, thereby enhancing the qualifications and capabilities of CDWs. These efforts respond to EDCOM 2 findings, which reveal a pressing need for more specialized training paths, considering that many CDWs do not have qualifications specific to early childhood education. The Commission has previously reported that data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), showed that 16.8% of current child development workers (CDWs) only possess high school degrees, while 77% hold college-level qualifications — often not specific to early childhood education. Additionally, the national budget also allocates PhP 24 million for the establishment of Child Development Centers (CDCs) in low-income municipalities, particularly targeting fifth-class municipalities. This provision mandates the creation of at least eight new CDCs in priority barangays that currently lack day care centers as mandated by law. The funds will be allocated to assist local government units in constructing CDC facilities and procuring essential program inputs like furniture, equipment, and educational materials. EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian expressed his support. "By allocating funds for scholarships aimed at child development workers, we will facilitate their upskilling and reskilling. This initiative represents a significant step toward empowering our CDWs to effectively fulfill their responsibilities." "These special provisions laid out in the General Appropriations Act form a strong foundation for the future of Early Childhood Care and Development programs in the country", EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee said. "It is timely with the recent legislative progress of the measure to amend the Early Years Act of 2013, to enhance and localize ECCD services, ensuring a more cohesive and comprehensive framework for early childhood education across the country", he continued.

