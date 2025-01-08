HIRE VENTURES UNVEILS NEW CORPORATE BRAND

Hire Ventures New Corporate Brand

REFRESHED IDENTITY COMPLEMENTS THE LAUNCH OF A PROPRIETARY TALENT ENGAGEMENT BUNDLED OFFERING

Our new brand identity reflects our expertise and commitment to supporting our client's HR and Recruiting needs, meeting them where they are in their business lifecycle.” — Teresa Murphey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Ventures, Inc., the Finders and Keepers of Talent, today revealed a refreshed corporate identity, which includes a new logo, fonts, and color palette, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing unique, scalable Human Resources (HR) and Recruiting Consulting Services for growing companies. The revised color palette and unique fonts showcase the brand's personality, which is professional yet fun. The logo features three crescents representing the pillars of the Hire Ventures offering: Human Resources Consulting, Recruiting Consulting, and HR Technology Partnerships. The peak of each crescent signifies the highs and lows that often come with Talent Management.

The introduction of the company’s new branding coincides with the launch of the Hire Ventures Talent Engagement bundle that includes Talent Acquisition and Talent Management for businesses that require both HR and Recruiting support on a fractional basis. The flexible offering allows for either Senior HR or Recruiting to be leveraged, as needed, all for one monthly fee.

TALENT ENGAGEMENT BUNDLE:

Talent Acquisition (Recruiting Services):

To meet the diverse hiring needs of growing companies, Hire Ventures has expanded its Recruiting Services with two flexible options, and no hiring fees. Contained Recruiting is designed for clients needing one or two hires and offers top candidate sourcing, screening, and vetting in an on-demand hourly capacity. Fractional Recruiting Consulting provides a dedicated part-time recruiter for companies with ongoing hiring needs, covering every stage of the hiring process, from managing open requisitions to onboarding new hires.

Talent Management (Human Resource Services):

Hire Ventures offers fractional, project-based, and on-demand HR Services for companies with HR needs that may not require a full-time in-house resource. The fractional HR service provides a dedicated HR Consultant who can manage both the strategic and the day-to-day HR functions. The Hire Ventures proprietary process begins with a comprehensive HR audit, crafting a roadmap and delivering services in a fractional capacity. Fractional HR fosters client collaboration and offers proactive HR Services, which is critical in today’s ever-changing workplace.

Hire Ventures Founder and CEO Teresa Murphey noted, “Our new brand identity reflects our expertise and commitment to supporting our client's HR and Recruiting needs, meeting them where they are in their business lifecycle - and creating a roadmap to align with business goals. Additionally, with our new Talent Engagement bundle, clients can benefit from the Hire Ventures team of expert HR and Recruiting specialists, effectively filling gaps as their HR requirements change. The new Hire Ventures branding and Talent Engagement bundle is a strong beginning to a year filled with many exciting opportunities.”

Schedule a call today to learn more about the Hire Ventures Talent Engagement bundle, including Fractional HR and Recruiting, and how it can benefit your company.

Please email hello@hireventures.com to request the company’s new logo.



About Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures is a woman-owned Human Resource Consulting firm that provides services throughout the U.S. for global organizations. The company offers fractional, project-based, and on-demand Human Resources and Recruiting Services for growing companies in any business vertical. Founded in 2001 by Teresa Murphey, Hire Ventures is headquartered in Atlanta and has offices at the Atlanta Tech Village.

