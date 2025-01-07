BNW Developments- Vivek Oberoi and Ankush Aggarwal

BNW Developments Hosts a Grand Mata Ki Chowki in Dubai, Welcoming Over 5,000 Devotees

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, January 4, 2025 – BNW Developments, a visionary leader in real estate and community-building, hosted a remarkable Mata Ki Chowki at the renowned Dubai World Trade Centre. This grand event saw over 5,000 devotees unite in spiritual devotion, making it one of the most impactful and well-attended spiritual gatherings in the UAE to date.

The evening was a seamless blend of faith, music, and unity, offering a truly immersive experience for all attendees providing a divine start to the new year filled with hope and blessings. With every corner of the venue echoing with devotion and prayer, the event served as a powerful reminder of the shared values that bind communities together in the UAE, transcending barriers of culture and faith.

A Night of Spiritual Brilliance and Star Performances

The highlight of the Mata Ki Chowki was the exceptional performances by legendary artists, who added their unique touch to this divine evening:

Anuradha Paudwal, known for her timeless bhajans, captivated the audienc

