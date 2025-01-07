Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.6.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Peter Whippy, of Alamo, has been appointed Chief of External Affairs at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Whippy was Communications Director for the United States Committee on House Administration from 2019 to 2023, where he was previously Democratic Communications Director from 2017 to 2019. He was Communications Director in the Office of United States Representative Zoe Lofgren from 2014 to 2018. Whippy was Press Secretary and Legislative Assistant in the Office of United States Representative George Miller from 2010 to 2014. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $170,004. Whippy is a Democrat.

E. Joaquin Esquivel, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Water Resources Control Board, where he has served since 2017. Esquivel was Assistant Secretary for Federal Water Policy at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2015 to 2017. He held multiple roles at the Office of United States Senator Barbara Boxer from 2007 to 2015 including Director of Information and Technology, Legislative Assistant for Native American, Water, and Agricultural Issues, Legislative Aide, and Research Assistant. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $186,588. Esquivel is a Democrat.



Nichole Morgan, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Water Resources Control Board, where she has served since 2021. Morgan held multiple roles at the State Water Resources Control Board from 2009 to 2019, including Assistant Deputy Director of Financial Assistance, Supervising Water Resources Control Engineer in the Division of Financial Assistance, Water Resources Control Engineer in the Division of Water Rights and in the Office of the Delta Water Master, and Water Resources Control Engineer in the Division of Financial Assistance. Morgan held multiple positions at the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Central Valley from 2011 to 2014, including Supervising Water Resources Control Engineer and Senior Water Resources Control Engineer. She was Project Manager VII at URS Corporation in 2009. Morgan held multiple roles at RMC Water and Environment from 2006 to 2009, including Project Manager III and Operations Manager. Morgan was Project Engineer at Kimley-Horn and Associates from 2005 to 2006. She was Senior Civil Engineer and Departmental Construction and Maintenance Supervisor at the California Department of Parks and Recreation from 2004 to 2005. Morgan was Project Manager at Psomas from 2001 to 2004. She was Assistant Civil Engineer at the Sacramento County Regional Sanitation District from 1999 to 2001. Morgan earned a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Civil Engineering from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $180,840. Morgan is a Democrat.

Jose Solorio, of Santa Ana, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2021. Solorio has been Director of External Affairs and Business Development for California American Water since 2024. He was a Government Affairs Officer at Moulton Niguel Water District from 2018 to 2024. Solorio was a City Councilmember at the City of Santa Ana from 2016 to 2020. He was a Senior Policy Advisor at Nossaman LLP from 2015 to 2018. Solorio was an Assemblymember for the 69th District in the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2012. Solorio earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Government and Business Policy from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Ecology from University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Solorio is a Democrat.



Alexandre Makler, of Berkeley, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2020. Makler is Executive Vice President, West for Calpine Corporation, where he has held multiple positions since 1999, including Vice President of Strategic Origination and Development and Vice President/Assistant General Counsel. He earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Economy from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Makler is a Democrat.



Kimberly “Kim” Craig, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors where she has served since 2023. Craig has been a Full Partner at ARC Strategies since 2018. She was Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary at the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2016 to 2018. Craig held several roles at the Office of Pro Temp Toni Atkins, Speaker State Assembly, 76th District between 2010 and 2015, including Special Assistant and Chief of Staff. She was a Lobbyist at KP Public Affairs from 2012 to 2014. Craig was a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of Senator Denise Moreno Ducheny, 40th District from 2005 to 2010. She was a Senior Policy Advisor at the Office of Councilmember Toni Atkins, City of San Diego from 2000 to 2005. Craig was a Field Representative at the Office of Assemblymember Denise Moreno Ducheny, 79th District from 1996 to 2000. She is a member of Inter-Governmental Advocates. Craig earned a Master of Public Administration from California State University, San Diego and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Craig is registered without party preference.

Willie Pelote, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Exposition and State Fair, Board of Directors where he has served since 2023. Pelote has been the Principal at Pelote Strategic Advisors since 2016. He was the Chief Principal Consultant at the California State Assembly from 2015 to 2016. Pelote was the Political and Legislative Director at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees from 1995 to 2015. He was a Consultant to the California State Assembly from 1987 to 1995. Pelote earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Pelote is a Democrat.