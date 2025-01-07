Governor Newsom marks new track-laying phase of high-speed rail with completion of key construction and continued partnership

Railhead kicks off track-laying work

Construction of the railhead is the first step to laying track and is necessary for high-speed rail to conduct track and overhead contact systems work. The railhead is a freight yard designed to receive materials and stage upcoming track-laying work. The work starts with a period of subgrade preparation, readying the site for the eventual laying of ballast ties and rail for the yard, effectively serving as a location to receive the materials required to build the high-speed rail track.

171 miles of rail under development

Construction Package 4 (CP 4) – the segment highlighted today – is a 22-mile stretch of the high-speed rail project between Poplar Avenue in Wasco and approximately 1 mile south of the Kern/Tulare County line. It is the southernmost section of the project currently under construction. This segment includes 11 civil structures including overpasses, underpasses, and viaducts built to take high-speed trains over roadways, waterways, and existing rail lines. All major civil works have been completed, and the segment is largely ready to lay track.

Of the more than 14,500 jobs created since the start of the high-speed rail project, work in CP 4 generated more than 3,200 jobs that went to residents of the Central Valley, a majority going to workers in Kern County. These jobs are all good-paying union jobs, thanks to a strong partnership with the California State Building Trades.

In California’s Central Valley, there are more than 25 active construction sites.

“High-Speed Rail represents a transformative opportunity for Fresno. It’s not just about getting people where they need to go faster—it’s about connecting our community to the broader state and driving economic growth that will revitalize our downtown and beyond,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “This project is a bridge between the Bay Area, Southern California, and our vibrant Central Valley, creating new possibilities for our residents and businesses. Today, I’m proud to celebrate a significant milestone. This achievement reflects years of hard work and vision, and I’m eager to see the progress we will make in the next two years as we continue to shape Fresno’s future.”

Creating a western high-speed rail network

The High Speed Rail Authority, Brightline West, and High Desert Corridor are continuing to coordinate on design and operational issues to ultimately create an interoperable system that provides a path forward for a U.S. Southwest region high-speed rail network. This partnership paves the way for California’s planned high-speed rail project to connect with Brightline West’s planned Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail service. Once fully built and interconnected, the three high-speed rail systems will pave the way for Californians to travel from Northern California through Central Valley to Southern California, as well as to Las Vegas.