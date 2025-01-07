St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008972

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 1721 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound Exit 18 Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Zackary Bundy

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 Ford Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 17th, 2024, at approximately 1721 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the area of I-89 Northbound Exit 18 in the town of Georgia for the report of a single vehicle crash. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Zackary Bundy (26) of Milton. Bundy was transported from the scene of the crash to Northwest Medical Center in the town of St. Albans for suspected minor injuries.

While speaking with Bundy, indicators of impairment were detected. Bundy was also found to be operating the motor vehicle with a criminally suspended Vermont Driver’s License and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. After a thorough investigation, Bundy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division for the above charges.

The Vermont State Police was assisted at the scene of the crash by Georgia Fire, Fairfax Rescue and Thompson Towing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: March 17th, 2025, at 0830 Hours

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None

