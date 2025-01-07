St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008972
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 1721 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound Exit 18 Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Zackary Bundy
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 Ford Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 17th, 2024, at approximately 1721 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the area of I-89 Northbound Exit 18 in the town of Georgia for the report of a single vehicle crash. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Zackary Bundy (26) of Milton. Bundy was transported from the scene of the crash to Northwest Medical Center in the town of St. Albans for suspected minor injuries.
While speaking with Bundy, indicators of impairment were detected. Bundy was also found to be operating the motor vehicle with a criminally suspended Vermont Driver’s License and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. After a thorough investigation, Bundy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division for the above charges.
The Vermont State Police was assisted at the scene of the crash by Georgia Fire, Fairfax Rescue and Thompson Towing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: March 17th, 2025, at 0830 Hours
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: None
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
