St. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2002666

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2025 at 1834 hours

STREET: Perley Road

TOWN: Enosburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodward Neighborhood Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Muddy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Lampman

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS





VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Four-Wheeler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Perley Road in the town of Enosburgh, VT. Investigation into the crash revealed Michael Lampman (57) was operating a 1999 Yamaha Four-Wheeler when he rolled it onto it's side. Lampman suffered minor injuries and was screened by EMS, declining hospital transportation. Further investigation revealed Lampman was operating under the influence of intoxicants. Lampman was issued a citation to appear in court on 4/29/25 at 1000 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







