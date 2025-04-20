St. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2002666
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/19/2025 at 1834 hours
STREET: Perley Road
TOWN: Enosburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodward Neighborhood Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Muddy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Lampman
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: Four-Wheeler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Perley Road in the town of Enosburgh, VT. Investigation into the crash revealed Michael Lampman (57) was operating a 1999 Yamaha Four-Wheeler when he rolled it onto it's side. Lampman suffered minor injuries and was screened by EMS, declining hospital transportation. Further investigation revealed Lampman was operating under the influence of intoxicants. Lampman was issued a citation to appear in court on 4/29/25 at 1000 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
