State of Delaware Offices in Kent and Sussex Counties Will Open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025


On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, State of Delaware offices in Kent and Sussex Counties will open at 10 a.m. Non-essential employees who live or work in Kent and Sussex Counties should report to work by 10 a.m. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled. State of Delaware offices in New Castle County will operate on their regular schedule.


