State of Delaware Offices in Kent and Sussex Counties Will Open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025



Severe Weather Conditions & Emergencies Alert On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, State of Delaware offices in Kent and Sussex Counties will open at 10 a.m. Non-essential employees who live or work in Kent and Sussex Counties should report to work by 10 a.m. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled. State of Delaware offices in New Castle County will operate on their regular schedule.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.