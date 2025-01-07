St. Louis Estate Buyers Opens New Antique & Vintage Shop in St. Louis, MO

Amazing vintage finds!

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis Estate Buyers is proud to announce the grand opening of its brand-new retail location at 2151 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a curated collection of antiques, vintage items, collectibles, art, jewelry, vintage clothing, vintage furniture, midcentury pieces, books, and just plain cool stuff, the store is a must-visit destination for treasure hunters, collectors, and anyone with a passion for unique finds.

With a focus on quality and variety, St. Louis Estate Buyers brings together an eclectic mix of carefully selected merchandise from estates across the region. Shoppers can expect to discover everything from timeless antiques and rare collectibles to one-of-a-kind jewelry, distinctive art pieces, and stylish vintage clothing and furniture. Whether furnishing a home, adding to a personal collection, or simply looking for a unique gift, the store promises an engaging and enjoyable shopping experience. Inventory changes on a daily basis and frequent updates are posted on our Facebook & Instagram.

“We are thrilled to open our new location and bring our passion for estate treasures to the St. Louis community,” said Maria Lambert, Owner at St. Louis Estate Buyers. “Our store is more than just a place to shop—it’s a space where history comes alive, stories are told, and customers can find something truly special. We invite everyone to come explore the incredible range of items we have to offer. And help yourself to a free snack or beverage while browsing.”

The new store spans an impressive 15,000 square feet and is conveniently located in South St. Louis County at 2151 Lemay Ferry Road, with ample parking and easy access. Hours of operation are Wednesday- Saturday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Sunday 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Monday & Tuesday by appointment only.

St. Louis Estate Buyers has earned a reputation for fair, professional estate buying and estate sale services, working with families, collectors, and estates to offer top value for vintage and antique items. The addition of this new retail space allows the company to better serve the St. Louis community by providing direct access to its diverse collection.

For more information, please contact Maria Lambert 314-691-2888.

About St. Louis Estate Buyers

St. Louis Estate Buyers specializes in purchasing and conducting estate auctions of antiques, collectibles, vintage goods, fine art, jewelry, vintage furniture, vintage clothing, and other estate items. With a dedication to quality, integrity, and personalized service, the company helps clients manage estate transitions while offering the public a curated selection of unique treasures.



