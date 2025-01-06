Submit Release
JANUARY 6, 2025 - Nevada Division of Insurance Recovers Over $9.4 Million for Nevadans in 2024

Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer 
Phone: Phone: (775) 687-0772
E-mail: dpearson@doi.nv.gov   

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 6, 2025 

 [CARSON CITY, NV] — The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) is proud to announce that its Consumer Services section has recovered a total of $9,400,385.97 for Nevada consumers during Calendar Year 2024. The Consumer Services team processed a significant number of consumer complaints successfully closing 4,194 complaint cases in 2024.   

The Division’s Consumer Services and Investigations teams investigate thousands of consumer complaints annually, assisting Nevadans in resolving disputes with their insurance providers. These efforts often result in financial recoveries for consumers, ensuring they receive the benefits and services owed under their insurance policies.

“The accomplishments of the Consumer Services section this year are truly outstanding,” said Commissioner Scott Kipper. “Their dedication to resolving consumer issues has resulted in recoveries that surpass previous Fiscal Year records, further highlighting the Division's unwavering commitment to protecting Nevada consumers."

Consumers with questions or complaints regarding any type of insurance, including auto, home, health, life, commercial, service warranty, title, workers' compensation, surety bonds, or bail bonds, are encouraged to contact the Division for assistance.

To reach the Nevada Division of Insurance, call:

Northern Nevada: (775) 687-0700

Southern Nevada: (702) 486-4009

Toll-Free: (888) 872-3234

Email: cscc@doi.nv.gov

Consumers can also file a complaint online by visiting https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/File-A-Complaint/.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on

X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

 

###

