Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors Cheyenne Army Veterans

By Spc. Joseph Burns



CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Dec. 20, 2024, the Quilts of Valor Foundation hosted a ceremony at

the Wyoming National Guard Joint Forces Readiness Center to honor four distinguished Army

veterans from Cheyenne.

The event highlighted the enduring mission of the Foundation: to

provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans touched by war.

Quilts of Valor is a national non-profit organization with over 600 groups across the country.

Since its inception, the group has awarded more than 408,000 quilts, including 350 by the

Cheyenne chapter since 2015. In October 2024, the Foundation received the Distinguished

Service Award from the Association of the United States Army for its significant contributions to

the Army and its community.



The veterans recognized during the ceremony included Charles Ray Livermont, a Vietnam

veteran who flew over 550 combat hours in a Huey helicopter and earned awards such as the

Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Robert Schrader, a member of the Mobile Riverine Force

Association, was also honored for his service during a key battle in Vietnam depicted in the film

Forrest Gump.



Retired Major Generals Chuck Wing and Ed Wright, both former Wyoming National Guard

Adjutants General, were recognized for their outstanding careers. Wing served as an aviator in

West Germany and earned accolades such as the Distinguished Service Medal and Legion of

Merit. Wright, who led the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, received honors including the Order of

St. Barbara and the Wyoming National Guard Outstanding Service Medal.

Each veteran received a handcrafted quilt, a symbol of gratitude and recognition for their

service.



During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Porter expressed his admiration for the veterans and the Quilts

of Valor Foundation. “These quilts are more than just fabric—they are a heartfelt thank-you, a

reminder of the sacrifices these men and women have made for our country. It’s an honor to be

here today to recognize their service,” Porter said.



The heartfelt event brought together military leaders, veterans, and community members,

emphasizing the importance of honoring those who have dedicated their lives to serving the

nation.