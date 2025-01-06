Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors Cheyenne Army Veterans
By Spc. Joseph Burns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Dec. 20, 2024, the Quilts of Valor Foundation hosted a ceremony at
the Wyoming National Guard Joint Forces Readiness Center to honor four distinguished Army
veterans from Cheyenne.
The event highlighted the enduring mission of the Foundation: to
provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans touched by war.
Quilts of Valor is a national non-profit organization with over 600 groups across the country.
Since its inception, the group has awarded more than 408,000 quilts, including 350 by the
Cheyenne chapter since 2015. In October 2024, the Foundation received the Distinguished
Service Award from the Association of the United States Army for its significant contributions to
the Army and its community.
The veterans recognized during the ceremony included Charles Ray Livermont, a Vietnam
veteran who flew over 550 combat hours in a Huey helicopter and earned awards such as the
Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Robert Schrader, a member of the Mobile Riverine Force
Association, was also honored for his service during a key battle in Vietnam depicted in the film
Forrest Gump.
Retired Major Generals Chuck Wing and Ed Wright, both former Wyoming National Guard
Adjutants General, were recognized for their outstanding careers. Wing served as an aviator in
West Germany and earned accolades such as the Distinguished Service Medal and Legion of
Merit. Wright, who led the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, received honors including the Order of
St. Barbara and the Wyoming National Guard Outstanding Service Medal.
Each veteran received a handcrafted quilt, a symbol of gratitude and recognition for their
service.
During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Porter expressed his admiration for the veterans and the Quilts
of Valor Foundation. “These quilts are more than just fabric—they are a heartfelt thank-you, a
reminder of the sacrifices these men and women have made for our country. It’s an honor to be
here today to recognize their service,” Porter said.
The heartfelt event brought together military leaders, veterans, and community members,
emphasizing the importance of honoring those who have dedicated their lives to serving the
nation.
