FTC Announces Refund Claims Process for Consumers Who Bought Deceptively Marketed Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical Products

The Federal Trade Commission is sending refund claim forms to consumers who bought deceptively marketed treatment plans sold by Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical, Inc., including products that falsely claimed to treat COVID-19, cancer, and Parkinson’s disease.

In June 2021, the FTC announced an order under which the medical director of Golden Sunrise agreed to settle Commission charges that he took part in deceptively advertising a $23,000 treatment plan as a scientifically proven way to treat COVID-19, and using false or unproven claims that other treatment plans could cure cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Stephen Meis was barred from making similar unsupported health claims in the future and ordered to pay $103,420 to provide consumer refunds.

The FTC is mailing notices to 581 consumers who bought certain products from Golden Sunrise between July 2017 and July 2020, including: 1) Primary Plan of Care, 2) Emergency D-Virus Plan of Care, 3) Metabolic Plan of Care, and 4) Cancer Plan of Care.

Eligible consumers can file a claim online at www.ftc.gov/GoldenSunrise. Payment amounts will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

The deadline for filing a claim is April 6, 2025. Consumers who have questions or need help filing a claim should call 844-804-3922 or email info@goldensunriserefund.com. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to submit a claim or receive a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.