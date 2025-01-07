Atticus Publishing presents 1.23 Shattered Dreams: A Mother's Fight for Justice

Glenda Marsh Pens a Heartrending Memoir in the Wake of Her Son's Tragic Death

CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenda D. Marsh releases her debut memoir, " 1.23 Shattered Dreams: A Mother's Fight for Justice ," an emotional and powerful narrative chronicling the life and untimely death of her son, Jeffery "J.J." Thomas Jr., during a police-initiated PIT maneuver. This book explores the depths of a mother’s heartache and her relentless pursuit of justice.Born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and currently residing in Cleveland, Glenda Marsh is a woman whose life’s trials have forged her into an unbreakable symbol of faith and resilience. Having endured the loss of both her parents and recently her son, Marsh channels her grief into advocacy, warning against the dangers of aggressive police tactics and fighting for reforms.In her book, Marsh recounts the vibrant life of J.J., from his joyful childhood through his adulthood, where he shone as a devoted father and a friend. His tragic death not only left a void in the lives of those who loved him but also ignited a fierce battle for justice led by his mother. Through her narrative, Marsh expresses profound grief, the difficult path toward forgiveness, and an unwavering commitment to justice.A key figure in her community, Marsh's story is not just about personal loss but a rallying cry for accountability. Her book serves as a testament to the power of familial love and the strength found in faith. It's a poignant reminder that no life should be cut short due to a traffic violation, and every life, indeed, matters.Glenda Marsh, a manager by profession and a devoted choir member of the Soul-Savers, finds solace in her writing, family, and faith. She hopes her book will foster greater awareness and lead to meaningful changes in how law enforcement tactics are employed."1.23 Shattered Dreams: A Mother's Fight for Justice" is more than a memoir—it's a movement. Glenda D. Marsh invites readers to stand with her as she honors her son’s legacy by advocating for change and spreading a message of hope and resilience.The book is available for purchase at authorglenda.com and other major book retailers. Join Glenda in her journey of grief, faith, and activism as she fights to ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.About Glenda MarshGlenda Marsh is a mother, grandmother, manager, and advocate based in Cleveland, Tennessee. Her strong faith and the legacy of her father, a pastor, inspire her advocacy for justice. "1.23 Shattered Dreams" is her first book, born from the devastating loss of her son and a determination to see change.

Glenda D. Marsh on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

