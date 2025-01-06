Supreme Court announces council, task force appointments

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed new members and reappointed current members to the Chief Judges Council. The court also named a new chair and new member to the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning.



Chief Judges Council



The council gathers input from and communicates information to other chief judges. The council may give recommendations to the Supreme Court when developing policies and making decisions that impact the district courts.



The court appointed Chief Judge Grant Bannister, 21st Judicial District, to serve through December 31, 2025. The 21st Judicial District is composed of Cloud and Riley counties.



The court appointed Chief Jeffrey Gettler, 14th Judicial District, to serve through December 31, 2026. The 14th Judicial District is composed of Chautauqua and Montgomery counties.



Reappointed to serve through December 31, 2027, are:

Chief Judge Robert Burns, 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County

Chief Judge Kim Cudney, 12th Judicial District, composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties

Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter, 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County



Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning



The task force advises the court on ways to improve the care of children under jurisdiction of the court. It recommends improvements and suggests programs that help children placed in foster care find safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.



The court named District Judge Kellie Hogan, 18th Judicial District, to chair the task force. The 18th Judicial District is Sedgwick County. Hogan replaces Chief Judge Amy Harth, 6th Judicial District, which is Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties.



The court appointed District Judge Penny Moylan, 3rd Judicial District, to fill Harth’s unexpired term through June 30, 2026. The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County.