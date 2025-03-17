Lance Edwards' Operation True Potential Relaunches Ridgewood Village Apts, Moore, OK, April 2 to showcase upgrades

Operation True PotentialTM

OTP Is a Revolutionary Private Grass-Roots Effort To Acquire, Update and Renovate Aged Small Apartments To Create Affordable Workforce Housing

MOORE, OK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Showcasing the latest transformational achievement of Operation True Potential (OTP), its founder, veteran real estate entrepreneur and #1 bestselling author Lance Edwards, announces the “relaunch” of the Ridgewood Village Apartments in Moore OK.The “Relaunch” Event Takes Place April 2nd at Noon (Lunch Provided)Offering a warm tent and hot food to combat the chilly weather, Edwards and his team are inviting the community to see for themselves the impressive results of “Phase 2” of the project – the many additional improvements made to the property since its 2022 Grand Opening.OTP Helps to Solve the Workforce Housing CrisisLocated just off Interstate 35, the 56-unit property located at 1906 N. Broadway Ave. in Moore is the second flagship project of OTP, a revolutionary private effort of Mom & Pop real estate investors who are taking control of their retirement portfolios and financial futures in a powerful, off-the-beaten-path way – acquiring, updating and renovating aged small apartment (2-100 units) rental stock to create affordable workforce housing, with modern amenities.Edwards said, “We’re conducting this “relaunch” celebration of our Phase 2 accomplishments at Ridgewood Village to bring attention to our Operation True Potential and demonstrate first-hand how private real estate investors, along with collaborative property managers, can help solve the workforce housing crisis. We want to thank our property management partner, SVN Oak Realty Advisors, and our individual investors.”Reinvestment In the Moore CommunityIn an August 2022 article about Ridgewood on the Norman Transcript website, staff writer Jeff Elkins quoted Kim Brown, president and CEO of the Moore Chamber of Commerce, as saying it was encouraging to see the reinvestment in the community, particularly in an area that has seen some blight. Brown added, “We have seen an improvement in regards to the aesthetics of the complex. They have definitely put forth effort and they are a great addition to our community.”Ridgewood “Phase 2” Updates to Create Quality Workforce HousingThose efforts Brown mentioned in 2022 have continued, resulting in some remarkable “Phase 2” changes, including modernized interiors, a community courtyard area and updates to the building’s exterior.All unit interiors have been updated from aged brown carpet and white walls to modern luxury vinyl planking floors, agreeable grey walls, updated fixtures and resurfaced counters in the kitchen and bathrooms.Edwards’ team has updated the courtyard from unrestricted open access to a fenced and gated community area (with keyed access) for all residents. At the event will be showcased new covered courtyard pavilions with grills and picnic tables as amenities for all residents. There is also a new dog park that serves Ridgewood’s dog owners and their pets.Updates to the exteriors include revamping the original apartment balconies from broken concrete to modern Trex planking with elevated aesthetics; modernized courtyard security lighting via contemporary fixtures; and replacing all gutters for improved courtyard drainage.OTP Buying Tour Conducted in Oklahoma City to Propagate Ridgewood’s ModelOn a related front, Operation True Potential conducted its first “Buying Tour” event in Oklahoma City last month. Eleven Mom and Pop real estate investors from across the country toured a total of ten small apartments, interviewed and gained insights from brokers, property managers and contractors, and made a total of five offers to replicate the Ridgewood Village Apartments model in creating quality workforce housing.About Lance Edwards and First Cornerstone Group, LLCA 20+ year small apartment investor, Lance Edwards, through his many years of bootcamp training via First Cornerstone Group, LLC and his Small Apartments School, has mentored thousands of aspiring small apartment investors, and helped them achieve their financial goals and dreams. He is the #1 bestselling author of How to Make Big Money in Small Apartments and Apartment Alchemy: 50 Ways Small Apartment Owners Can Boost Their Cash Flow and Wealth.For more information, please visit: www.OperationTruePotential.com or contact OTP@fcgllc.com or 405-253-6510.

