Sarcomatrix Therapeutics and Celito Tech Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance S-969 to the Clinic

Saving Lives by Restoring Muscles

Optimizing CMC and Clinical Operations with cutting edge technology.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 7, 2025 — Sarcomatrix Therapeutics, a biotech innovator in muscle disease therapies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Celito Tech to leverage cutting-edge technology solutions for advancing Sarcomatrix's lead oral drug candidate, S-969, into clinical trials. This partnership will harness the power of the CELITO’s Helyx Platform and expertise to streamline and digitize critical aspects of the drug development lifecycle, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.S-969, a novel oral small molecule targeting the Hippo-YAP pathway, holds promise as a transformative treatment for muscular dystrophies and other muscle diseases. This collaboration will enable Sarcomatrix to optimize clinical trial planning, execution, and regulatory management by integrating Celito Tech’s industry-leading solutions.“Partnering with Celito Tech underscores our commitment to innovation not only in drug development but also in the operational strategies that will bring S-969 to patients faster and more efficiently,” said David R. Craig, CEO of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics. “Their comprehensive platform is perfectly aligned with our mission to accelerate clinical advancements while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.”Celito’s Helyx Platform offers an integrated suite of applications designed to address the challenges faced by emerging life science companies, including:• Helyx Clinical Suite: Comprehensive tools for managing clinical trial planning, execution, and advanced analytics.• Helyx Quality Suite: Ensures compliance with regulations, maintains data integrity, and provides internal controls.“We’re thrilled to support Sarcomatrix in their journey to revolutionize muscle disease therapy,” said Vikas Kawatra, CEO. “Our platform will provide the digital foundation Sarcomatrix needs to ensure seamless coordination across their clinical and regulatory processes, enabling them to focus on what they do best—developing life-changing treatments.”This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Sarcomatrix’s mission to address unmet needs in muscle diseases. By digitizing and integrating their clinical and quality lifecycles from discovery through commercialization, Sarcomatrix is positioned to deliver innovative therapies with speed, efficiency, and precision.About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking therapies for muscle diseases. With a robust portfolio of drug candidates, including its lead molecule S-969, Sarcomatrix combines scientific excellence with an unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes.About Celito TechCelito Tech delivers integrated, validated, and fully-mapped-out technology solutions tailored to the life sciences industry. With expertise in IT management, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation, Celito enables emerging and early-stage companies to streamline their product lifecycles from discovery to commercialization.Media Contact:David CraigCEO/Acting PR/IR RepresentativeSarcomatrix Therapeuticsdavid.craig@sarcomatrix.com01-415-246-3311Ravi Kumar MonangiFounder, CTOCelito Tech, Incrmonangi@celitotech.com650-374-2121

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.