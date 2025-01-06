ServiceTitan Reschedules Q3 FY25 Earnings Conference Call In Observance of The National Day of Mourning

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, announced a revised date to report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024 of Monday, January 13, 2025 after market close. In conjunction with this report, ServiceTitan will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. The earnings release and conference call has been rescheduled from the previously announced date in observance of the declared National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.

ServiceTitan Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

When: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Online Registration: Registration Link

Live Access: Webcast

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at https://investors.servicetitan.com for twelve months.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN) is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

press@servicetitan.com

Investor Contact

Jason Rechel

ServiceTitan, Inc.

investors@servicetitan.com

