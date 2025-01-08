2025 Retail Market Growth Sparks Opportunity for International Brands Entering the U.S. Market with NPI

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. retail market is poised for remarkable growth in 2025, presenting a prime opportunity for international brands seeking to expand their footprint in the world’s largest consumer market.Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), emphasizes the critical timing for overseas companies to capitalize on this momentum through NPI’s streamlined approach to entering the U.S. retail marketplace.According to a Mastercard Spending Pulse report , total holiday spending in 2024 rose 3.8% year-over-year, surpassing earlier projections and showcasing the resilience of the American consumer. For the shopping period between November 1 and December 24, online sales grew 6.7%, while in-store sales saw a 2.9% increase. This steady growth underscores the ongoing evolution of consumer habits and the increasing role of e-commerce in driving retail success.The outlook for 2025 is even brighter. U.S. retail marketplace e-commerce sales are forecasted to increase 10.3%, reaching $516.48 billion. While dominant players like Temu, Amazon, and Walmart are driving much of this growth, there is ample opportunity for new and innovative brands to establish themselves in the market. Notably, Lowe's and Best Buy recently announced plans to launch third-party marketplaces, signaling an expanding landscape for retail partnerships.Mitch Gould, a 30-year veteran of the retail distribution industry, is a pioneer of the “Evolution of Distribution” model—a proprietary system that simplifies the U.S. market entry process for international brands. “The retail landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth and transformation,” said Gould. “Now is the time for international companies to bring their products to the U.S., and NPI is uniquely positioned to guide them through every step of the process, from product placement to brand development and marketing.”NPI has a proven track record of helping international brands succeed in the competitive U.S. market. He began his career selling consumer products to Vitamin Shoppe, Target, GNC, Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, CVS, and other big box home center chains into the tens of millions.With expertise spanning dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, functional beverages, and skincare products, NPI provides a turnkey solution for global companies, eliminating the complexity and high costs typically associated with market entry.“By leveraging the growth trends in e-commerce and retail innovation, international companies can seize this opportunity to build lasting success in the U.S.,” Gould added. “At NPI, we make it simple, efficient, and profitable.”With the U.S. retail market’s continued expansion and evolving consumer preferences, 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for businesses entering the market. Companies interested in partnering with NPI to access the U.S. market can visit NPI’s website for more information.MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

