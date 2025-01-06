$101.8M for Rail and Port Infrastructure Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $101.8 million in state funding is available through the Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program. This program funds rail and port projects across the state, boosting New York's trade corridors and its position as a global commerce destination, while enhancing safety. Increased use of rail for the movement of people and goods is also good for the environment as it reduces emissions from the transportation sector and helps to achieve greenhouse gas reduction goals established in New York’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019. Funding applications will be accepted through April 7, 2025.

“New York State is committed to investing in our rail network to ensure that the raw materials and products that fuel so much of our economy continue to get where they need to go safely and as efficiently as possible,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will help us further modernize our rail infrastructure, allowing our local businesses to get the products they need when they need them. I urge anyone with qualifying projects to apply and help us invest in the future economic well-being of our state.”

The Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation. Winning projects will be selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria that include a benefit cost analysis, adherence to regional economic development plans, safety enhancements, compatibility with other private and public investments, and actions that enhance resilience and reduce climate risk. Previous awards have funded the purchase of low-emission locomotives and other equipment, track improvements and bridge rehabilitations across the state, including a project to rehabilitate fifteen miles of the Voorheesville Running Track in Albany County; the rehabilitation of a rail bridge over the Delaware River and a project to mitigate congestion and increase capacity along the Fremont Industrial track in Queens.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Moving freight by rail is good for the economy and good for the environment. It is imperative that we do all we can to ensure that our rail infrastructure in New York State works as efficiently and seamlessly as possible and these funds will help invest in projects that do just that.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “This investment from Governor Hochul represents our state’s strong commitment to modernizing and enhancing rail and port infrastructure here in New York. The projects chosen through this program will make an immediate impact on our systems’ safety, reliability, and efficiency and I’m ready for my continued work with the Governor to create the kind of infrastructure system that New Yorkers deserve.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “Investing in Rail and Port infrastructure is evidence of our commitment to safety, addressing state environmental concerns, enhancing trade corridors, and strengthening economic development. Protecting and enhancing our infrastructure allows New York to continue to compete as a global commerce destination.”

Eligible project activities include track and bridge rehabilitation; yard, terminal and siding construction; elimination of clearance obstructions; wharf, dock and bulkhead construction and reconstruction; dredging; at-grade crossing railroad crossing resurfacing; material handling equipment storage facilities; wayside detectors and other projects that enhance the safe movement of goods, economic competitiveness and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will be accepting application forms for this funding opportunity through April 7, 2025. Program guidance and application materials may be found on The DOT website.