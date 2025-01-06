Applications Open to Support Victims and Survivors of Crime

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of the application period for a record-level $379.5 million to fund programs and services for victims and survivors of crime for three years beginning October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2028. New York State’s Office of Victim Services is seeking applications from community-based organizations, law enforcement agencies, hospitals and other entities across the state to provide free and confidential services to victims and survivors, including individual counseling, civil legal help, emergency shelter, support groups, case management and other assistance. Governor Hochul secured $100 million in state funding annually for the three-year period to offset expected decreases in Federal Victims of Crime Act funding to ensure these essential services continue to be available for individuals and families in the immediate aftermath of a crime — and for as long as they need support to recover and heal — in communities where they live.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I am committed to ensuring that our law enforcement and community partners have the resources and tools necessary to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “I am also dedicated to ensuring that all victims and survivors of crime have the resources and assistance to live a more fulfilling life, and this funding will provide them the opportunities to rebuild with the support they need.”

The Office of Victim Services (OVS) currently funds more than 200 programs that serve victims and survivors — regardless of whether they reported the crime to police — and victim assistance professionals who work for these programs help individuals apply to OVS to offset costs they incurred as a result of the crime. OVS provides a critical financial safety net for eligible individuals — paying lost wages or support and other expenses — including medical and counseling bills; occupational and vocational rehabilitation; funeral and burial expenses; and costs associated with court and medical transportation, security devices, and moving, among others.

OVS seeks applications from agencies and organizations that address their communities’ specific needs; encourage innovation in the field; offer trauma-informed services and support; and assist victims and survivors who face barriers to getting help, such as older adults, young men of color, individuals targeted by hate crimes, persons with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ community. The agency must meet federal and state requirements to fund programs that serve victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and gun violence; expand access to underserved individuals; and for the first time, OVS has designated $2 million annually to address existing gaps in services for Indigenous people.

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “The Office of Victim Services is committed to doing everything possible to increase services, ensure programs meet the needs of victims and survivors, especially individuals who have been traditionally underserved, and expand access to compensation with the goal of making victims and survivors whole. I thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support, and victim assistance professionals for their dedication to the challenging and rewarding work of helping survivors heal each and every day.”

Deputy Secretary for First Nations Elizabeth Rule said, “Indigenous peoples across the country often face disproportionate levels of violence, and this has been brought to the fore by the movement for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. In New York, the Hochul administration is standing with and supporting Indigenous Nations and Indigenous-serving organizations as they navigate this pressing issue. We are committed to reducing violence and to uplifting and empowering victims and survivors, as well as their families, communities, and Indigenous Nations.”

Any organization or agency that meets the criteria outlined in the Request for Applications (RFA) may apply. The process is competitive, and all applications are scored using the same criteria, regardless of whether the program applying is currently funded by OVS or not. The goal of the RFA is to fund programs in all regions of the state, increase access to services, and ensure that OVS meets federal and state requirements to serve victims and survivors of certain crimes. For the first time, the application also outlines the agency’s service values, including its commitment to inclusion and accessibility, expanded access to mental health services, and improved access to housing services, and asks applicants to detail their work in those areas.

The deadline to respond to the request for applications is Wednesday, March 19 at 5 p.m. OVS will award grants this summer and contracts with programs will mirror the federal fiscal year for three years: October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2028. The agency will not accept late applications.

During the State’s 2024 Fiscal Year, the Office of Victim Services provided nearly $20 million in financial assistance to victims and survivors of crime. New York is the only state in the country with no cap on medical and counseling expenses, which ensures eligible individuals receive help for as long as they need it. OVS also directly reimbursed medical providers slightly more than $2.4 million for forensic rape exams, which helps to protect the privacy of victims and survivors of sexual assault, and paid approximately $211,000 for home modifications and education and vocational programs so individuals were able to live as independently as possible. All reimbursement and payments for crime-related costs are paid by fines, fees and surcharges paid by certain individuals convicted in state or federal court, not federal or state tax dollars.

Visit ovs.ny.gov for more information or locate a victim assistance program. Follow the Office of Victim Services on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.