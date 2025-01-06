CMS announces states to participate in maternal health model 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Jan. 6 announced the 15 participants for its state Transforming Maternal Health Model: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The model will provide technical support and resources to state Medicaid agencies to develop programs that address new mothers’ physical health, mental health and social needs during pregnancy and postpartum. The model launched Jan. 1 and will run for 10 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.