Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,793 in the last 365 days.

CMS announces states to participate in maternal health model 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Jan. 6 announced the 15 participants for its state Transforming Maternal Health Model: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The model will provide technical support and resources to state Medicaid agencies to develop programs that address new mothers’ physical health, mental health and social needs during pregnancy and postpartum. The model launched Jan. 1 and will run for 10 years. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CMS announces states to participate in maternal health model 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more