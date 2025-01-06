HHS awards $306 million to support H5N1 bird flu response
The Department of Health and Human Services Jan. 3 announced it is awarding approximately $306 million to support the federal government’s H5N1 bird flu response.
Of that, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response will award nearly $183 million to support regional, state and local preparedness programs, including $90 million for the Hospital Preparedness Program, $10 million for the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center, $26 million for the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers, $43 million for the Special Pathogen Treatment Centers Avian Influenza Preparedness and Response Activities and $14 million for the National Disaster Medical System.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will award $111 million for monitoring efforts, and the National Institutes of Health will award $11 million for research into potential medical countermeasures for H5N1.
