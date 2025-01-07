Naples Soap Company Joins The Ivystone Showroom in Atlanta

Naples Soap Co. is bringing its coastal-inspired collection, designed to soothe the senses and pamper the soul, to wholesale buyers nationwide

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soap Company , known for nourishing body and hair care formulated for even the most sensitive skin, is expanding its reach. The Company’s products will now be showcased at the Ivystone Showroom in Atlanta, a premier wholesale destination and trusted name in the gift and home industry. Naples Soap Co. is celebrating fifteen years of rapid expansion due to providing consumers with thoughtfully crafted clean skin and hair care that removes harmful additives—dubbed “badditives”—by replacing them with nourishing natural ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and olive oil.“Ivystone is known for cultivating the best in home and gift options, and our premium, luxury products are a natural fit,” says Naples Soap Company Founder Deanna Wallin. “We currently work with over 400 retailers across the U.S. By partnering with Ivystone, we’re extending our reach to even more retailers, united by a shared goal of delivering superior offerings to a nationwide audience.”Naples Soap Company carries over 600 branded products , including soaps, shampoo bars, salt scrubs, moisturizers, and more. Their formulas eliminate the overwhelming array of ingredients found in traditional skincare that often cause irritation.“Curators of the Modern Marketplace,” Ivystone invites shoppers to see, touch, and shop thousands of products with over 85 leading brands. The Ivystone Showroom is at the Atlanta Gift Mart, Bldg 2, #1101, 40 John Portman Boulevard, N.W., in Atlanta. The showroom is open from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday; Appointments are preferred. Register to shop and find a list of upcoming shows at ivystone.com. Retailers can connect with their local Ivystone Naples Soap Company sales rep, by visiting https://www.ivystone.com/find-a-rep/ To find out more about Naples Soap Company, please visit www.naplessoap.com ###About Naples Soap Company, Inc.Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company specializes in more than 600 premium skin and hair care products made without harsh chemical additives, focusing on natural, nourishing ingredients. The company operates 13 retail locations in Florida, and its products are sold online at www.naplessoap.com and on Amazon.com. Products are also sold at over 400 boutiques, spas, and retail stores throughout the United States through the Company’s wholesale division. The Company has built a loyal customer base that values its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a wide range of trusted bath and body products.About IvystoneFounded in 1960, Ivystone is a professional sales agency that calls on independent and national wholesale accounts. Our combination of experience and expertise has established us as a trusted curator within the gift and home industry, including a refreshing assortment of merchandise in gift, home, garden, fragrance, personal care, fashion, and seasonal categories. Ivystone.com

