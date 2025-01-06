Buy BC helps more local farmers, processors succeed

CANADA, January 6 - British Columbians will experience a wider variety of local food and beverage options as more farmers and small businesses get support through Buy BC.

“British Columbians know the Buy BC logo represents local products that are produced and processed by people in their communities, from small family farms to innovative food producers,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Buy BC is supporting the people who make up our province’s diverse agriculture and food industry so, together, we can continue to shine a light on many unique and delicious products produced here at home, while strengthening local food systems and economies.”

Through the Buy BC Partnership Program, $2 million is available to support those eligible to participate in provincewide marketing projects to help boost awareness, demand, and sales of B.C. products. The funding will help additional local food and beverage companies and industry associations share their stories with more people around the province.

Examples of B.C. companies that have increased sales through Buy BC include Rad Jamz and Preserves in Kelowna, which uses only B.C. produce with a focus on the Okanagan region for its high-quality jams, jellies and preserves. The company used Buy BC funding to attend a trade show and promote its products through a series of advertising campaigns that included print and digital components. As well, it partnered with former Buy BC chef ambassador Ned Bell for a local TV segment.

“This was the second round of Buy BC funding for Rad Jamz and we were able to change our packaging from glass jars to flexible packaging, a more economical and user-friendly package,” said Kyla King, owner, Rad Jamz and Preserves. “We knew it would be an interesting transition for consumers, so with the funding, we were able to share why we made the switch. Now we are getting more sales than ever and extremely positive feedback on our products.”

In Surrey, Not Too Sweet Craft Sodas received funding to redesign its packaging with the Buy BC logo so consumers could easily identify its products’ local roots. The company participated in a trade show with new marketing collateral that helped lead to new retail partnerships and more stores carrying its craft soda beverages.

“With the help of Buy BC, we gave our packaging and marketing materials a much-needed glow-up,” said Elaine Van, owner, Not Too Sweet Craft Sodas. “We also used the funding to attend a key trade show and the results have been game-changing. It’s opened the door to a whole new channel, connecting us with more customers than ever and fuelling some truly exciting growth for our business.”

Since relaunching in 2017, the Buy BC Partnership Program has supported more than 600 B.C. producers, processors and associations with $13.7 million to support their efforts to increase food sales, product promotion and food security in B.C.

Applications will be open from Monday, Jan. 6 until Jan. 27, 2025.

Quick Facts:

The Buy BC Partnership Program is supported by several components, including Buy BC logo licensing, cost-shared funding for industry-led Buy BC marketing activities, retail partnerships, promotional activities and events, and a comprehensive marketing campaign.

More than 1,250 B.C. businesses have registered to use the Buy BC logo to promote more than 9,000 B.C. food and beverage products.

Learn More:

For Buy BC Partnership Program application and eligibility details, visit: https://buybcpartnershipprogram.ca

To apply for a free Buy BC logo licence, visit: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca/join-buy-bc

For more information about Buy BC, visit: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca

Rad Jamz and Preserves: https://www.facebook.com/radjamz/

Not Too Sweet Craft Sodas: https://www.nottoosweetdrinks.ca/