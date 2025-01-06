Air Force releases FY25 Selective Retention Bonus list

Published Jan. 6, 2025

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

The U. S. Air Force released the Fiscal Year 2025 Selective Retention Bonus list, effective Dec. 16, 2024. The FY25 SRB program consists of 89 Air Force specialty codes, reflecting the Air Force’s ongoing commitment to retaining highly skilled enlisted personnel.

Airmen whose Air Force specialty codes are included in the FY25 list, are eligible to reenlist or extend their service and receive a bonus. The bonuses aim to retain experienced professionals in fields with extensive initial skills training requirements and stringent qualification standards.

Eligible Airmen can choose to receive the SRB either as lump-sum payments up front or through incremental installments, offering flexibility to meet individual financial needs.

Career fields receiving an FY25 SRB include: maintenance, aircrew, cyber, medical and special operations AFSCs.

Detailed information about the FY25 SRB program can be found in the Air Force Selective Retention Bonus Listing available on myFSS, using the keyword "Selective Retention Bonus Program." General eligibility criteria for the Selective Retention Bonus are outlined in Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2606, Reenlistment and Extension of Enlistment in the United States Air Force, specifically Chapters 3-6.

For additional information on the FY25 SRB list contact a local Military Personnel Flight, Career Development section.