Attorney General Bonta: We are Quickly and Effectively Addressing the Fentanyl Epidemic at the Border with FAST

SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced an update on the ongoing efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic at the Mexico and California border through the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST). In 2024, FAST has seized over 135 kilograms of fentanyl, conducted 44 federal arrests, and 96 state arrests. In 2023, the California Department of Justice (DOJ) joined FAST, a joint task force lead by U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), as well as other law enforcement agencies, to target fentanyl being trafficked through the Southern Border and into San Diego County. DOJ has special agents and prosecutors dedicated to this team

“California is fully committed to tackling the fentanyl crisis and ensuring the safety of our communities,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Fentanyl can easily be hidden in everyday drugs, and even a minuscule amount can be fatal. We strongly encourage all Californians, particularly our young people, to avoid this deadly drug at all costs. Our collaboration with law enforcement will remain persistent as we confront this urgent issue. I take pride in our strong partnership with FAST and am confident that our investigative efforts and legal resources will effectively disrupt the flow of fentanyl into our state, safeguarding our communities.”

“Undoubtably, the success of this operation is due to HSI’s law enforcement partners commitment to stopping deadly drugs from infiltrating our communities,” said Shawn Gibson, Special Agent In Charge for HSI San Diego. “We’ve witnessed fentanyl claim lives not just through overdose but through the slow erosion of hope, health, and humanity. FAST thrives because it’s built on a shared vision—together, we are stronger stamping out these dangerous drugs.”

“Fentanyl is a dangerous poison that leaves death in its wake, but our collective efforts are making a difference” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “By targeting distribution networks, bringing federal and state charges against dealers, and implementing outreach efforts to expand awareness and access to Naloxone, the San Diego region saw a decline in deaths caused by fentanyl for the first time in 2023 and we expect to see an even greater decline for 2024.”

FAST aims to halt the influx of fentanyl from the California-Mexico border by targeting offenders with extensive criminal backgrounds, prosecuting those involved in trafficking fentanyl to vulnerable locations like schools or military facilities, and conducting investigations into fentanyl-related overdose fatalities within San Diego County. The targeted enforcement action was a result of the efforts of the Fentanyl Abatement Suppression Team. Formed in September 2022, the group known as FAST is a multiagency task force led by Homeland Security Investigations working in conjunction with state and local agencies to target significant fentanyl distributors in San Diego County. FAST is an initiative under the San Diego Imperial Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, whose mission is to identify and disrupt fentanyl smuggling and distribution networks in San Diego County.

Attorney General Bonta is addressing this crisis through an all-in, multifaceted approach using ongoing enforcement, litigation, and effective public policy strategies for prevention. California DOJ works with law enforcement partners to take fentanyl out of communities and hold poison peddlers accountable. Since April 2022, the California DOJ has seized approximately 13,042,375 fentanyl pills, 6,446 pounds of powder, and made over 374 arrests related to fentanyl. This includes a Placer County arrest leading to the first-in-the-state homicide conviction against a fentanyl dealer for providing a lethal dose leading to the death of a 15-year-old girl. In addition to this on-the-ground work, Attorney General Bonta continues advancing effective public policy and working with national partners to hold the opioid industry accountable for their role in creating the opioid crisis and its impacts.

More information about Attorney General Bonta’s strategies to address the fentanyl crisis can be found at oag.ca.gov/fentanyl.