Attorney General Bonta Arrests Two Convicted Felons at Gun Show in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest and charges filed against two convicted felons who were in possession of illegal firearms with the intent to sell them. In addition, a significant cache of rifles, large capacity magazines, and ammunition were seized during the execution of a search warrant. An investigation began after the suspects were seen inquiring about after-market gun parts at a gun show in San Bernardino. Felony charges were filed by the California Department of Justice (DOJ) including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of unregistered assault weapons, manufacturing assault weapons for sale, and possession of short-barreled rifle.

“As California’s chief law enforcement officer, protecting public safety and our communities from the threat of gun violence is my top priority,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The regulations and protocols surrounding firearm purchases have been put in place to ensure the safety of Californians. When bad actors try to skirt the rules and bypass these integral processes, it creates situations with deadly consequences. Our Field Representatives and Special Agents are out in the field every day, working to protect the people of California by removing dangerous weapons from our communities.”



On January 12, 2025, DOJ special agents were conducting an enforcement operation at a gun show held at the National Orange Fair Grounds in San Bernardino. Agents learned of two convicted felons who were shopping for gun parts at the show. Both subjects were prohibited from owning, possessing, and receiving or having control of firearms due to numerous felony convictions for burglary, robbery, weapon violations and sexual assaults.

Agents obtained additional information which led them to believe the subjects were in possession of firearms and were involved in the manufacturing and sales of illegal weapons. A search warrant was executed at one of the subject’s residence, which resulted in the seizure of an assault rifle style machine gun, 13 pistols, 2 ghost guns, 9 rifles, 5 short-barreled rifles, approximately 160 large-capacity ammunition magazines, and over 20,000 rounds of ammunition. Agents also seized hundreds of gun parts, manufacturing tools, and manuals.



It is important to note that criminal charges must be proven in a court of law. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.



A copy of the criminal complaint can be found here.