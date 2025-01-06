Maryland Departments of Natural Resources, Environment Celebrate Milestone of 1 Million Trees Planted

January 6, 2025

State is on track towards 5 million trees goal after plantings increased significantly in 2024

Maryland Forest Service staff, along with volunteers from MedStar Harbor Hospital and the National Aquarium, plant trees at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore in a 2024 planting for the 5 Million Trees Initiative. DNR photo

Before the close of 2024, Maryland planted more than 1 million trees towards the state’s 5 Million Trees Initiative.

The millionth tree was planted in western Maryland in the fall, according to Maryland Department of Natural Resources data.

The milestone came as the state saw a substantial increase in tree plantings in the past year. The rate of tree plantings for the initiative increased by more than 100% from 2023 to 2024.

“Maryland made an ambitious commitment with the 5 Million Trees Initiative, and we’re so excited to already have 1 million trees in the ground,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “These new trees will help improve the health of our communities, sequester carbon, purify our air and water, and aid in bolstering wildlife populations. These tree plantings are an investment in Maryland’s future. Thanks to the hard work of staff at the department and partners, we’re on track to meet the state’s lofty goal.”

The 5 Million Trees Initiative, established by the Maryland Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021, directed the planting of 5 million native trees on the state’s public and private lands by 2031. With 20% of the trees planted at three years in, and the rate of plantings increasing, the plantings are on track to meet the 5 million tree goal, said J.T. Bowers, deputy director of the Maryland Forest Service.

“Marylanders planted twice as many trees last year as the two years prior, including nearly 60,000 in underserved urban areas,” said Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “There is great power and efficiency in working together, which is what our agencies of state government are doing. Trees are so important to reaching our climate goals because they capture carbon from the atmosphere. We are thankful to all of the land owners, conservation groups, and landscaping companies who have partnered with us to make our state greener.”

The plantings are a coordinated effort by state government agencies, community programs, and individuals. The Maryland Department of the Environment coordinates the initiative and tracks the plantings on its 5 Million Trees Tracking Dashboard website, which does not yet reflect all plantings from this fall.

The Department of Natural Resources has planted more than two out of every three trees for the initiative. The department accounted for 673,000 trees planted since 2021, and planted 346,000 trees in 2024, which doesn’t include the latest data from this fall. These plantings are on top of the state’s standard levels of tree planting of about 100,000 trees annually, which are not included in the count.

“We’re starting to hit our stride with the number of trees we’re able to plant,” Bowers said. “DNR’s outreach specialists have done great work engaging new partners and building their networks to share the benefits of trees across the state. We’re finding that when we show up with the financial and technical resources, groups that previously wouldn’t have considered their property for tree planting are now eager to participate in the initiative.”

The increased plantings were possible with additional hirings of 10 outreach specialists and a staff member at the Ayton State Tree Nursery, which provides a majority of the saplings for the initiative.

This past year saw the month with the highest number of tree plantings yet, with 197,000 trees planted in March. Plantings are set to continue apace in 2025, including the largest planting yet of about 200,000 trees on Browns Branch Wildlife Management Area in Queen Anne’s County.

New trees in Piscataway Hills in Prince Georges County that were planted as part of the 5 Million Trees Initiative in November. DNR photo

By the summer, the state had also planted a total of 57,799 trees in underserved urban areas, which is a major part of the overall planting effort and a way to provide urban areas with tree-related benefits such as shade, cleaner air, and additional wildlife. This amounts to 12% progress toward the total goal toward the goal of 500,000 trees in urban areas. Bowers said urban plantings take more time and planning, but that partner groups have made significant progress and are setting the groundwork for more tree-planting projects in the upcoming years.

The 5 Million Trees Initiative is a part of Maryland’s ambitious climate goals, supporting Maryland’s 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Plan for a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031. The additional trees will help to mitigate climate change by expanding the state’s carbon sinks – physical features that absorb more carbon than they release – allowing for greater carbon sequestration.

The trees will help to beautify communities and also reduce urban heat islands, which are areas without natural vegetation where buildings and pavement lead to increased temperatures. As part of the effort, DNR is targeting areas along waterways and coasts where trees act as riparian buffers, reducing pollutants that enter the water.

Individuals can help the state reach 5 million trees by planting their own trees and plotting the planting locations online, which registers the tree for the official count toward the 5 million tree planting goal, or by participating in an incentive program. DNR offers a $25 coupon toward the purchase of a tree from participating retail nurseries and garden centers, and donations through the Gift of Trees program also contribute to the goal.

Individuals can also reach out directly to Isaac Whitmore, DNR’s 5 Million Trees program coordinator, at isaac.whitmore@maryland.gov for more information about how to have trees planted at a specific property.