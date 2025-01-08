The Bommer Group, Of Cleveland, OH, A New Life Sciences Executive Search Firm, Announces It's Launch

Life Sciences Executive Search Firm

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bommer Group Opens Cleveland Office, Expanding Executive Search Services Across the Life Sciences Sector

The Bommer Group (TBG), a nationwide executive recruitment firm specializing in Life Sciences and related industries, today announced the opening of its new office in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded and led by Managing Partner Ashleigh Bommer, TBG offers specialized recruitment solutions that span Commercial, Operations, Engineering, and Scientific disciplines, with an emphasis on high-touch, partner-led service.

“We bring Life Science companies more business experience than they’re used to in the talent solutions component of value creation,” said Bommer. “Our business experience lends itself to creativity and an unrelenting desire for alignment with clients. Our business plan is simple: partner as closely as possible so the life sciences sector can identify talent that serves as a catalyst for value creation.”

With more than 40 years of combined executive search experience in the life sciences, The Bommer Group focuses on delivering outstanding talent solutions including Executive Search, Professional Staffing, Sourcing, and Talent Pipelining. The firm’s service-driven approach ensures industry and functional specialization, resulting in consistent, hands-on client experiences.

About Ashleigh Bommer

Ashleigh Bommer brings over 15 years of impeccable search work to The Bommer Group. Before launching TBG, she led Global Talent Acquisition for two Fortune 500 companies focused on Life Sciences and Chemical industries. She also spent the early years of her career placing executive leadership at companies ranging from startups to Fortune 50 organizations. Her areas of expertise include medical device, biotech, chemicals, pharmaceutical, CPG, Food & Beverage, and venture capital/private equity funds.

About The Bommer Group

The Bommer Group is a nationwide executive recruitment firm specializing in the life sciences industry. Core areas of focus include (but are not limited to) biotech, diagnostics, medical device, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and venture capital/private equity funds. Key placement specialties cover:

Biostatistics & Biometrics

Bioengineering

Clinical Operations, Development & Research

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Medical Device

Marketing, Sales & Operations

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Food Science

For more information, visit www.thebommergroup.com.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Bommer

Managing Partner, The Bommer Group

Ashleigh@thebommergroup.com

