Scalise Blasts Biden’s New Restrictions on Offshore Drilling in Federal Waters

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise released the following statement on President Biden’s sweeping executive action to ban offshore drilling in over 600 million acres of federal waters:

“President Biden’s decision to shut down access to America’s critical offshore energy resources threatens our energy and national security and will result in higher energy costs for families and small businesses. This is a gift for OPEC nations and will only serve to embolden our enemies. President Trump and Republicans know that American energy development is key to Making America Great Again, and we will work together to reverse these dangerous liberal policies.”
 

