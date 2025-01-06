Scalise Blasts Biden’s New Restrictions on Offshore Drilling in Federal Waters
“President Biden’s decision to shut down access to America’s critical offshore energy resources threatens our energy and national security and will result in higher energy costs for families and small businesses. This is a gift for OPEC nations and will only serve to embolden our enemies. President Trump and Republicans know that American energy development is key to Making America Great Again, and we will work together to reverse these dangerous liberal policies.”
