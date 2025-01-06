State secures federal funding for new maternal health initiative that will focus on quality of care for pregnant Medi-Cal members

Addressing inequities in maternal health care

Medi-Cal-members have a higher rate of maternal mortality than individuals with commercial insurance. Poor maternal health outcomes disproportionately impact Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color, particularly those in the rural regions of Southern Central Valley and Northeastern/Northern Central Valley regions of California.

This initiative will bring improvements to the state’s maternal care system, particularly for pregnant Medi-Cal members and their infants, who traditionally experience disparities in maternal health care access and outcomes. The TMaH model will focus on areas with the greatest need for intervention and resources. DHCS will implement the TMaH Model in five Central Valley counties (Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, and Tulare).Details on the TMaH Model.

The TMaH Model will provide $17 million in funding over the program’s course. The TMaH Model will provide valuable insights into the impact of value-based care models on maternal health. It will emphasize improving care coordination, enhancing provider training, and offering holistic support that accounts for social drivers of health, including housing, food security, and transportation.

Bigger picture

In September, Governor Newsom signed AB 2319, a landmark piece of legislation aimed at reducing racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and infant healthcare outcomes by expanding and strengthening implicit bias training for healthcare providers in California. In 2021, he signed SB 65, the California Momnibus Act, designed to improve maternal and infant outcomes – particularly for families of color.

In September, Governor Newsom proclaimed Strong Start and Beyond Day as the California Surgeon-General launched Strong Start and Beyond, an initiative to reduce California’s maternal mortality by 50% by December 2026.

TMaH aligns with and will be complementary to DHCS’ Birthing Care Pathway, a comprehensive policy and care model roadmap to cover the journey of all pregnant and postpartum Medi-Cal members from conception through 12 months postpartum. The Birthing Care Pathway is being developed to be a strategic roadmap for state entities, managed care plans, counties, providers, social service entities, philanthropy, and other key partners in providing services to pregnant and postpartum Medi-Cal members.