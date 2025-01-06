Study Completion for Greensville Water System EA

Provide Comments

Interested persons may provide comments to the project team by February 7, 2025:

In addition, a request may be made to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) for an order requiring a higher level of study (i.e., requiring an individual/comprehensive EA approval before being able to proceed), or that conditions be imposed (e.g., require further studies), only on the grounds that the requested order may prevent, mitigate, or remedy adverse impacts on constitutionally protected Aboriginal and treaty rights. Requests on other grounds will not be considered. Requests should include the requester contact information and full name for the ministry.

Requests should specify what kind of order is being requested (request for additional conditions or a request for an individual/comprehensive environmental assessment), how an order may prevent, mitigate, or remedy those potential adverse impacts on Aboriginal and treaty rights, and any information in support of the statements in the request. This will ensure that the ministry is able to efficiently begin reviewing the request. The request should be sent in writing or by email to:

Requests should also be copied to the City of Hamilton by mail or by email. Please visit the Ministry’s website for more information on requests for orders under section 16 of the Environmental Assessment Act.

All personal information included in your request to MECP such as name, address, telephone number and property location is collected under the authority of section 30 of the Environmental Assessment Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. E.18, and will be used to create a record that is available to the public unless you request that your personal information remain confidential.

Information will be collected in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This notice first issued on January 6, 2024