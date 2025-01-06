Sarcomatrix to Present at Three Major Events During JPM Week 2025 in San Francisco

Saving Lives by Restoring Muscles

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reno, NV – January 6, 2025 – Sarcomatrix Therapeutics, a pioneering biotech company advancing innovative therapies for muscle diseases , is proud to announce its participation in three high-profile events during the upcoming JPM Week 2025 in San Francisco. These presentations highlight Sarcomatrix’s continued commitment to scientific excellence and strategic growth in the life sciences industry.Event Details:1. BIOTECH SHOWCASE™Date: Monday, January 13, 2025Time: 10:15 AMLocation: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Franciscan-DAddress: 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102Sarcomatrix will deliver an engaging presentation showcasing its lead drug candidate, S-969, a small molecule therapy targeting muscle degeneration.The session will emphasize the company's innovative approach to treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Sarcopenia , underscoring its robustpreclinical and clinical development pipeline.2. Bullpen Pitch Fest San FranciscoDate: Monday, January 13, 2025Time: 2:10 PMLocation: Golden Gate Yacht ClubAddress: 1 Yacht Rd, San Francisco, CA 94123Sarcomatrix will join other leading biotech startups to compete in this prestigious pitch competition. The presentation will highlight the company’sinvestment strategy and the groundbreaking potential of its proprietary therapeutic platforms.3. CSSi LifeSciences 2025 Annual Partnering ForumDate: Tuesday, January 14, 2025Time: 2:20 PMLocation: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Room TBDAddress: 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102Sarcomatrix will present its latest advancements and opportunities for partnership, focusing on its comprehensive development programs designed toaddress unmet needs in muscle disease therapies.“Our participation in these events underscores Sarcomatrix’s dedication to advancing groundbreaking treatments for muscle diseases while fostering strategic collaborations,” said David R. Craig, CEO of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics. “We look forward to engaging with investors, partners, and the broader biotech community to accelerate the development of our transformative therapies.”JPM Week is one of the most significant gatherings for the global healthcare industry, providing unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration. Sarcomatrix’s presence at these premier events reflects its growing recognition as a leader in innovative drug development.For more information or to schedule a meeting with the Sarcomatrix team during JPM Week, please contact:Media Contact:David CraigCEO/ Acting PR/IR SupportSarcomatrix TherapeuticsPhone: +01-415-246-3311Email: david.craig@sarcomatrix.comAbout Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics is dedicated to developing groundbreaking therapies to address muscle degeneration and other serious muscle diseases. With a strong focus on innovation, scientific rigor, and collaboration, Sarcomatrix is advancing a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs and protein replacement therapies to transform the lives of patients worldwide.

