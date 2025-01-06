SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNVEILS NEW BRAND WITH EYE ON GROWTH

Leader in Human-Machine Interaction Launches Unified Identity Across Aerospace, Defense, and Clinical Divisions

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems Technology, Inc. (STI), a global leader in optimizing human-machine interaction, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand, marking a pivotal step in the company’s nearly 70-year evolution. The move introduces a cohesive visual identity and messaging system for STI and its three core divisions—Aerospace, Defense, and Clinical—reflecting the organization’s advances and mission to enhance human performance and safety across critical industries.“Our new brand captures the innovative spirit and technical expertise that have defined STI for decades,” said STI President and CEO Sanjeev Weerasuriya. “The bold look and enhanced story communicate our passion and commitment to empowering people to operate complex systems safely, while positioning our organization for continued growth in 2025 and beyond.”The rebrand was led by MacKenzie , a San Francisco-based marketing communications agency, and included development of a modernized “look” complete with new logos, colors, photography, graphic elements and visual assets for use on the company’s new website and across its three core divisions:* STI Aerospace – which drives advancements in flight control, modeling, and pilot assessment to improve flight safety and operational performance.* STI Defense – which elevates military readiness with state-of-the-art simulation platforms, including PARASIM, the industry standard for paratrooper training and preparedness.* STI Clinical – which transforms driver assessment and rehabilitation through the STISIM Drivesimulator, enabling individuals to regain independence while improving public safety.“This is an exciting moment for our company and employees alike, as we set a course for expansion,” said Weerasuriya. “Our refreshed brand signals a new chapter in STI’s story – one focused on AI innovation, enhanced simulation capabilities and new collaborative partnerships with public- and private-sector innovators.”About Systems Technology, Inc.Since 1957, Systems Technology, Inc. (STI) has been a leader in optimizing human-machine interaction. With nearly 70 years of expertise in research-backed solutions, STI enhances human performance, safety, and training in aerospace, defense, and clinical applications. The company’s flagship simulation technologies, including PARASIMand STISIM Drive, are trusted by organizations worldwide to advance safety and operational success. Learn more at www.systemstech.com

