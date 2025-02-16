Alpharetta International Academy Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Award

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpharetta International Academy (AIA), an authentic Montessori school, proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Best of Georgia Award recipient, presented by the Georgia Business Journal. This esteemed accolade, determined by public votes through Gbj.com, highlights AIA's dedication to nurturing young learners and fostering meaningful community connections.Since its founding in 1981 by pioneering educator Dixie Oliver, AIA has been a cornerstone of Montessori education, cultivating independence, creativity, and kindness in students from 18 months to Elementary school. Under Dr. Isabel Eliaschev's vision, AIA expanded its offerings to include its first Middle School program and implemented the prestigious Model UN initiative for Middle School students. Building on over four decades of experience, AIA provides an authentic Montessori environment that transcends academics, focusing on holistic child development and fostering a culture of respect and compassion."Montessori can bring out the wonderfulness in children, but it cannot happen without an atmosphere of kindness," said Mrs. Oliver, whose passion for Montessori education inspired the creation of AIA. Under Dr. Isabel Eliaschev's guidance, that vision thrives today; she describes AIA as "a place of creative, active learning tailored to children's intellectual and social needs."AIA's rich curriculum blends practical life skills, sensorial exploration, language, math, and a specialized engineering design and coding focus. AIA's Middle School program introduces unique opportunities, such as participation in Model UN, alongside enrichment programs in art, music, yoga, and physical education. Small class sizes and individualized instruction ensure students’ progress at their own pace, prioritizing deep understanding and mastery over rote memorization. Beyond the classroom, AIA's vibrant six-acre campus near Webb Bridge Park encourages outdoor exploration, cultural appreciation, and community engagement through events like International, Fall, and Spring festivals and Field Day.AIA's victory in the Best of Georgia Awards underscores the school's profound impact, with parents, alums, and community members uniting to cast their votes. The recognition celebrates AIA's transformative approach to education and its enduring role as a cornerstone of learning in Fulton County."This honor belongs to the entire AIA family—students, parents, faculty, and alums," said Dr. Isabel Eliaschev. "We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our community. Their belief in our mission has made this recognition possible."As AIA celebrates this achievement for the third consecutive year, it remains steadfast in its mission to nurture young minds in a supportive, innovative, and inclusive environment.

