Governor Newsom issues statement on President Biden’s action to protect Pacific Coast

Hundreds of miles of California’s iconic coastline is now fully protected from expanded offshore drilling, thanks to today’s action by President Biden. For decades, we have led the fight to protect the Pacific Coast and the millions of Californians who call these coastal communities home.

We thank the Biden-Harris Administration for taking this bold action that will pay dividends for generations to come. New offshore drilling has no place in California, and the President’s action strengthens our work to protect the coast.

Governor Gavin Newsom

