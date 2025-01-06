Icy conditions temporarily close MDC-managed waterfowl hunting at Fellows Lake

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Icy road conditions have caused a temporary closure to the waterfowl hunting opportunity at Fellows Lake that is managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

City Utilities of Springfield (CU), which manages Fellows Lake, has announced that, due to icy road conditions, the gates that lead to the MDC-managed hunting blinds on the south side of the lake will be closed. CU states the gates will remain closed until the roads are safe to drive on. The MDC-managed waterfowl hunting opportunity at Fellows Lake, a reservoir that’s located on the north side of Springfield, runs through Jan. 31. This waterfowl hunting opportunity, which consists of eight blinds on the south side of the lake, is managed by MDC.